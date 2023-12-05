Lucintel Forecasts Global FPGA Market to Reach $17.4 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-05 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global FPGA market looks promising with opportunities in the telecommunication, consumer electronics, test, measurement and emulation, data center and computing, military and aerospace, industrial, automotive, and healthcare markets. The global FPGA market is expected to reach an estimated $17.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing need in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for FPGAs and Expanding use of FPGA technology in developing industries such as Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, and artificial intelligence (AI).

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in FPGA market to 2030 by technology (SRAM, flash, and antifuse), configuration (low-end FPGA, mid-range FPGA,and high-end FPGA), node-size (≤16 nm, 20–90 nm, and >90 nm), end use industry (telecommunication, consumer electronics, test, measurement and emulation, data center and computing, military and aerospace, industrial, automotive, healthcare, and others (mulitmedia and broadcasting)), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, SRAM, flash, and antifuse are the major segments of FPGA market by application type.

Lucintel forecasts that SRAM is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, data center and computing will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Advanced Micro Devices, Intel Corporation, Microchip Technology, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Quicklogic Corporation, Efinix, Flexlogix, Gowin Semiconductor corporation, and S2C are the major suppliers in the FPGA market.

