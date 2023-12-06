Lucintel Forecasts Global IPTV Market to Reach $128.1 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global IPTV market looks promising with opportunities in the advertising and marketing, media and entertainment, gaming, online stores, telecom and IT, and healthcare and medical markets. The global IPTV market is expected to reach an estimated $128.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing popularity of video-on-demand services and the rising desire for high-definition channels, upsurge in internet video advertising, and escalating access to the internet.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in IPTV market to 2030 by component (hardware, services, and software), device type (smartphones and tablets, smart TVs, and desktops and laptops), application (linear television and non-linear television), end use industry (advertising and marketing, media and entertainment, gaming, online stores, telecom and IT, healthcare and medical, and other verticals (education and manufacturing)), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, hardware, services, and software are the major segments of IPTV market by component.

Lucintel forecasts that hardware is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, media and entertainment will remain the largest segment.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Verizon Communications, Broadcom, Akamai Technologies, Deutsche Telekom, Tripleplay Services, Huawei Technologies, AT&T, Ericsson, Airtel India, and Cisco Systems are the major suppliers in the IPTV market.

