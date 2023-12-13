Creative Diagnostics Announces New Test Reagents for Dapsone

New York, USA, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, small molecule conjugates and critical assay reagents for food, feed, environmental and toxicological sample analysis, has announced the launch of a range of new reagents for the analysis of Dapsone in food, including Dapsone Antibodies & Antigens, Dapsone ELISA Kits, and Dapsone Screen Tests.

Antibiotics, also known as antimicrobials, are naturally occurring metabolites of fungi or bacteria. With advances in medicinal chemistry, most modern antibiotics are semi-synthetic modifications of various natural compounds. Antibiotics can kill bacteria or prevent them from reproducing. For this reason, antibiotics are used in human and veterinary medicine to treat and prevent bacterial infections.

Antibiotics that may result in residues in meat, milk and eggs must not be used in foods intended for human consumption. If antibiotics have to be used in the prevention and treatment of animal diseases, a prohibition period must be observed until residues are negligible or no longer detectable. Concerns about antibiotic residues in foods of animal origin are twofold: one is the potential threat of direct toxicity of antibiotics to humans; the other is whether low-level exposure to antibiotics could lead to alterations in the microflora that could cause disease and possibly the development of resistant strains which could lead to failure of clinical antibiotic therapy.

Dapsone is a synthetic derivative of diamino-sulfone with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. As a structural analog of para-aminobenzoic acid (PABA), dapsone inhibits dihydropteroate synthase (DHPS), an important enzyme in folate synthesis, resulting in depletion of the folate pool and a reduction in the amount of thymidylate available for DNA synthesis. Although the exact mechanism by which dapsone exerts its anti-inflammatory activity is not fully understood, this drug interferes with myeloperoxidase activation and oxidative damage in neutrophils and inhibits integrin-mediated neutrophil adhesion and chemotaxis. The anti-inflammatory activity of dapsone may be one of the reasons for the effect of topical administration.

Creative Diagnostics is dedicated to developing high quality assays to support the development of antibiotic testing. With years of research and experience of its technical staff, Creative Diagnostics has successfully developed a range of reagents for the analysis of Dapsone in food, including Dapsone Antibodies & Antigens, Dapsone ELISA Kits, and Dapsone Screen Tests.

For example, the Mouse Anti Diaminodiphenylsulfone/Dapsone monoclonal antibody, clone DDS (Cat. No CABT-L7871) is suitable for use in ELISA and LFIA. In addition, the Dapsone ELISA kit (Cat. No DEIA-BY055) can be used for the quantitative determination of Dapsone residues in milk.

