Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata Plans for the Non-Troublesome Medical Transfer

Kolkata, India, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — If the patient is referred to another city or country it is mandatory to look for a risk-free medium of medical transport that can reach the opted destination without causing any difficulties or complications on the way. Selection of Vedanta Air Ambulance for the relocation of patients can be an advantageous alternative because we are offering Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata with the guarantee of being available 24/7. Our service is considered the most beneficial in times of emergency and patients are properly cared for until the evacuation mission is over for that we have skilled and dedicated medical staff that can efficiently look after the well-being of the patients until the journey is over.

We have been in the business for plenty of years and that has offered us the efficiency of organizing non-distressing medical transfers for the patients. We are an ISO 9001:2015 certified company that is best known for offering risk-free and safe air medical transportation and turning out to be a reliable medium of medical transport. The commitment of Air Ambulance from Kolkata to Air Medical Transport has continued to grow and evolve and tends to be the most appropriate solution that offers the non-troublesome experience of flying at higher altitudes.

Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati has Experience of Decade to Offer Safe Medical Relocation

From international to domestic, emergency, non-emergency, neonatal, pediatric, and geriatric transfer we at Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati are capable of organizing medical relocation missions according to the urgent needs put forth by the ailing patients. Our aircraft carriers are properly sanitized and kept in hygienic condition to make sure the relocation of patients can be done without infestation of infections on the way.

At an event when our Air Ambulance in Guwahati was hired for the relocation of a patient with a neurological condition, we managed to arrange all the essential medical equipment that was required for keeping the health of the patient in stable condition until the evacuation process was completed. We made it possible for a neurosurgeon to accompany the patient all along the journey so that proper care and medical attention were offered until the process of transportation was over safely. We offered the support of oxygen throughout the journey and made sure the patient didn’t feel any complications at the time of transportation from one place to another.