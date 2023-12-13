4K HDMI Over IP Matrices with Wireless Control and Free Cell Phone App from HDTV Supply: Ideal for VA Facilities

Posted on 2023-12-13 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of cutting-edge audio-visual
solutions, is proud to introduce its 4K HDMI Over IP Matrices with wireless control and free
cell phone app, designed specifically for the unique needs of VA facilities. This revolutionary
system offers VA facilities the ability to distribute and manage high-resolution video content
with unparalleled flexibility, control, and convenience.

 

* Unleashing the Power of 4K UHD: In the modern VA facility, delivering clear, sharp, and
vibrant video content is essential for effective communication, patient education, and overall
patient care. HDTV Supply’s 4K HDMI Over IP Matrices meet this demand by supporting 4K UHD
resolutions, ensuring that every detail is captured and displayed with stunning clarity.

 

* Wireless Control for Effortless Management: Gone are the days of cumbersome wired control
systems. HDTV Supply’s 4K HDMI Over IP Matrices come equipped with wireless control
capabilities, allowing staff to effortlessly manage video distribution from anywhere within the
facility. Whether it’s switching between sources, adjusting volume levels, or creating custom
video layouts, wireless control ensures seamless operation and enhanced efficiency.

 

* Mobile App Convenience at Your Fingertips: HDTV Supply’s commitment to convenience extends to
its free cell phone app, providing VA staff with the ultimate control over their video
distribution system. With the app, staff can easily manage video sources, adjust settings, and
control the system from anywhere in the facility, using their own mobile devices.

 

* Ideal for VA Facilities: HDTV Supply’s 4K HDMI Over IP Matrices are the perfect solution for
VA facilities seeking to enhance their video distribution capabilities. With its exceptional 4K
UHD resolution, wireless control, and mobile app convenience, this system empowers VA staff to
deliver high-quality video content with ease, efficiency, and enhanced patient care.

Experience
the potential of this technology by visiting https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k-hdmi-over-ip-
matrices-app-ir-control.html.

 

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

TEXT: 1-833-648-3777

WhatsApp: 1-833-965-3722

Skype: 1-805-732-2528

NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html

WEB:https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k-hdmi-over-ip-matrices-app-ir-control.html

EMAIL: press[@]hdtvsupply.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution