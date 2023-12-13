Enhance Your Well-being with AirVaccine 015+ – Steede Medical’s Latest Innovation in Air Purification.

Florida, USA, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Steede Medical, a leading supplier of medical equipment and supplies, is transforming the landscape in diabetic care. With millions of people suffering from diabetes globally, the importance of timely access to essential medical supplies cannot be overstated. Steede Medical feels proud to present the selection of a wide variety of diabetes products for purchases online.

Steede Medical proudly presents AirVaccine 015+, an innovative breakthrough in the air purification industry that will significantly enhance the quality of indoor living spaces. This advanced active air purifier is meticulously engineered to produce ten times more OH radicals than its competitors, ensuring a thorough cleaning process that covers an expansive 120 sqm area.

AirVaccine 015+ distinguishes itself by acting as a ‘detergent of the atmosphere,’ removing harmful elements such as bacteria, viruses, and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) from the atmosphere and rendering them harmless. The Korean Conformity Laboratories rigorously tested it, and it boasts an impressive efficiency in removing bacteria (99.9%), Vaccinia Virus (99.84%), Influenza Type A Virus (98.03%), and VOCs (95%).

Customers, spanning homeowners, clinics, hotels, and commercial spaces, attest to the transformative impact of Air Vaccine 015+ on their indoor air quality. The purifier, available at the best price on Steede Medical’s online platform, also has the added convenience of easily replaceable cartridges, ensuring continuous, optimal performance.

Breathe easy as Steede Medical leads the charge in redefining wellness through Air Vaccine 015+, your key to a healthier and purer indoor environment. Enhance your indoor environment with a purifier that goes beyond, generating 10 times more OH radicals. Visit Steede Medical online now and make clean air a reality in your home or business at https://shop.steedemedical.com/medical-equipment/air-vaccine/ or call 305 597 0607 for detailed information about their medical supplies& services.

About the Company:

Steede Medical LLC is a reputable medical distribution company dedicated to sourcing and supplying a diverse array of essential medical products. Their extensive range includes nitrile gloves, hand sanitizers, complex instrumentation, and microscopes, catering to the needs of specialist doctors and hospitals. With a strong commitment to promoting human life and health, they take pride in their responsibility to uphold patient safety. As an active distributor, they strive to serve the medical community with utmost dedication and unwavering diligence.