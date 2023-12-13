Future Electronics Celebrates Recently Promoted Employees with Fun Event

Singapore, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, celebrated all recently promoted employees with an event entitled “Employee Promotion Shout Out”.

The first edition of Employee Promotion Shout Out was held in August 2023 at the Future Electronics Singapore Office. The celebration took place during an extended lunch of two hours.

The event featured a fun FUTURE People Magazine photo frame for each promoted employee to celebrate their promotion. Games were played (with prizes for the top three winners!), followed by a delicious buffet lunch. The event was open to all promoted employees, Head of Depts, Vice Presidents, and Managing Directors.

The goal of Employee Promotion Shout Out is to reward and recognize the deserving employees for their hard and smart work. A promotion is a milestone worth celebrating, and Future Electronics wants to make this moment special.

Moving forward, the Employee Promotion Shoutout will be held bi-annually in August and in February. Future Electronics is delighted to give back to their teams who contribute so much to the success of the Company. This new event is just one of the many initiatives Future Electronics Singapore hosted to engage, recognize and reward their employees.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com .

