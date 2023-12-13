Alight Tempe Unveils Exceptional Living Experience for ASU Tempe Students

Tempe, Arizona, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Tempe, the premier choice for ASU Tempe student apartments, has redefined student living with its blend of comfort, convenience, and community. Catering to the unique needs of university students, Alight Tempe offers a range of affordable and feature-rich two to four-bedroom apartments. Every apartment comes fully furnished, featuring private bathrooms, in-unit laundry, and a full kitchen equipped with premium appliances.

Alight Tempe stands out with its comprehensive amenities that cater to both academic and lifestyle needs. The property boasts a 24-hour, 4,000-square-foot fitness center, a new clubhouse with a business center and game rooms, and not one but two swimming pools and a hot tub. Moreover, the rooftop deck with a fire pit and grilling stations offers a perfect spot for relaxation and social gatherings.

Understanding the importance of community and social interaction, Alight Tempe hosts social events for residents and their friends, fostering a vibrant and supportive community. With just a five-minute light rail ride from the Arizona State campus, Alight is an ideal choice for students seeking proximity to their academic pursuits without sacrificing their lifestyle needs.

To experience a premier student living at Alight Tempe, visit their website or call (620) 591-4864.

About Alight Tempe: Alight Tempe is more than just a place to live; it’s a lifestyle choice for ASU students. With a focus on quality, convenience, and community, Alight Tempe ensures that every resident enjoys a premium living experience without the premium price tag. From the electronic locks and locking bedrooms to the social events and proximity to campus, Alight Tempe is the perfect place to call home for any ASU student.

