Berd & Klauss, PLLC: The Trusted and Experienced Business Immigration Law Firm in New York

New York, NY, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Berd & Klauss, PLLC is a law firm based in New York that specializes in immigration law. They have extensive experience and knowledge in helping businesses and corporations hire foreign nationals who meet their needs and comply with immigration laws and regulations. They offer a range of services, such as visa applications, green card petitions, labor certifications, compliance audits, and litigation support.

Business immigration is the process of obtaining visas and permits for foreign nationals who wish to work in the United States temporarily or permanently. Business immigration can benefit both employers and employees, as it can provide access to skilled and diverse talent, enhance competitiveness and innovation, and create economic opportunities.

They have vast expertise in all business immigration categories issued by USCIS, which include non-immigrant business visas granted to individuals who need to reside in the United States on a temporary basis due to employment. Non-immigrant employment visas are only valid as long as the worker retains employment with the sponsoring company.

Berd & Klauss, PLLC provides a range of benefits as a Business Immigration Lawyer in New York:

Expert Guidance: Berd & Klauss, PLLC, provides expert guidance through the complexities of business immigration processes. As seasoned professionals, our lawyers offer extensive knowledge of immigration laws, ensuring clients receive accurate and up-to-date information tailored to their specific needs.

Berd & Klauss, PLLC, provides expert guidance through the complexities of business immigration processes. As seasoned professionals, our lawyers offer extensive knowledge of immigration laws, ensuring clients receive accurate and up-to-date information tailored to their specific needs. Strategic Solutions: With a focus on delivering strategic solutions, our Business Immigration Lawyers in New York assess each case individually. Berd & Klauss, PLLC, takes a personalized approach, crafting immigration strategies that align with the unique goals and requirements of businesses and individuals.

With a focus on delivering strategic solutions, our Business Immigration Lawyers in New York assess each case individually. Berd & Klauss, PLLC, takes a personalized approach, crafting immigration strategies that align with the unique goals and requirements of businesses and individuals. Navigating Legal Requirements : Our attorneys assist clients in navigating the intricate legal requirements associated with business immigration. From non-immigrant visas to employment-based immigration petitions, Berd & Klauss, PLLC, ensures compliance with USCIS regulations, minimizing risks and streamlining the process.

: Our attorneys assist clients in navigating the intricate legal requirements associated with business immigration. From non-immigrant visas to employment-based immigration petitions, Berd & Klauss, PLLC, ensures compliance with USCIS regulations, minimizing risks and streamlining the process. Global Perspective: Recognizing the global nature of business, our attorneys at Berd & Klauss, PLLC, possess a global perspective. We extend our expertise to businesses both within the United States and internationally, offering insights into the complexities of immigration laws across borders.

For a seamless and successful journey through the complexities of obtaining work authorization via business immigration, take the essential step of engaging an experienced corporate immigration attorney. Berd & Klauss, PLLC, with its proven expertise and commitment to comprehensive client support, stands ready to guide you through the intricacies of the process.

For experienced help with your business immigration needs in New York City, visit https://berdklauss.com/business-immigrations/

To learn more, visit our official site, call 212-461-7152, or mail. Visitors can follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Yelp.

About the company:

Berd & Klauss, PLLC, is a New York City-based immigration law firm that specializes in immigration and immigration-related issues. They provide comprehensive legal services to both businesses and individuals, including assistance with immigrant and non-immigrant visas, green cards, citizenship, deportation defense, and waivers. With a team of experienced attorneys, Berd & Klauss, PLLC is committed to providing exceptional legal services and maintaining excellent client relationships.

Address: 28 Liberty Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10005

Phone No.: 212-461-7152

Email: info@berdklauss.com