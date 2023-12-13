Annex – Redefining Miami University Student Housing

Oxford, Ohio, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Annex, a vibrant community offering an unparalleled living experience with Miami University student housing, has announced the availability of its unique cottages and townhomes, designed specifically to enhance the student lifestyle. Located just a short shuttle bus ride from the Miami of Ohio campus, Annex is a lifestyle choice that combines the convenience of campus proximity with the luxury of upscale living.

Students can choose from 1 to 4-bedroom furnished cottages and townhomes, each featuring single bedrooms with private bathrooms, and additional half-baths in larger floor plans. The interiors boast hardwood-style floors, walk-in closets, granite countertops, and a full-size washer and dryer. Furthermore, it features a 24-hour fitness center complete with outdoor CrossFit, a yoga and spin area offering virtual classes, and multiple study lounges, gaming areas, and meeting spaces.

Annex takes pride in its 24-hour on-site management, ensuring a secure and well-maintained environment. Social events for residents and their friends are a regular feature, fostering a sense of community and belonging. The free parking and private shuttle bus service to the campus add to the convenience, making commuting hassle-free. Moreover, Annex is pet-friendly, acknowledging the importance of pets in many students’ lives.

For more information about Annex and their student living options, please visit the website or call (513) 916-9111.

About Annex: Annex is more than just student housing near Miami University. It’s a community built around the needs and lifestyles of Miami of Ohio students, offering a unique blend of privacy, luxury, and community. Designed to cater to academic and social needs of the students, Annex provides an experience that goes beyond mere accommodation, shaping a lifestyle that is conducive to both personal growth and academic success.

Company: Annex

Address: 1562 Magnolia Drive

City: Oxford

State: Ohio

Zip code: 45056

Telephone number: (513) 916-9111