Lucintel Forecasts the Global Battery Technology Market to Reach $275.2 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global battery technology market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, consumer electronic, residential & commercial, power, and defense & aviation applications. The global battery technology market is expected to reach an estimated $275.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for electric vehicles and rising demand for energy storage systems.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in battery technology market to 2030 by battery type (lead-acid, lithium-ion, nickel cadmium, nickel metal hydride, and others), application (automotive, consumer electronics, residential & commercial, power, defense & aviation, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, lead-acid, lithium-ion, nickel cadmium, and nickel metal hydride are the major segments of battery technology market by battery type.

Lucintel forecasts that lithium-ion is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its various advantage, such as fast reaction, cheap power capacity cost, and robust scalability.

Within this market, automotive is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to presence of key battery manufacturers in the region.

Contemporary Amperex, Panasonic, Ganfeng Lithium, Clarios, and Lg Chem are the major suppliers in the battery technology market.

