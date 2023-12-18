Unmatched Expertise: Okun Dentistry Shines as the Pinnacle of Dental Excellence in Tempe

Okun Dentistry Tempe proudly announces the peak of dental quality. Dr. Amy Okun is an expert in the planning, execution, and optimization of all dental treatments. She has held progressive leadership positions in this dental office.

Tempe, AZ, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — We are pleased to highlight Okun Dentistry Tempe’s expertise in dentistry. As a committed dentist, Dr. Amy Okun is passionate about offering the community the best dental care possible. She offers the practice a plethora of experience. She is an asset to Okun Dentistry Tempe because of her commitment to her work and her relationship with the office. When patients see Dr. Amy Okun for dental care, they can expect caring attention and a dedication to perfection.

It is a full-service dental office that provides a range of treatments. Among the dedicated dental specialists on the team are Drs. Jeff Styskal and Irina Martinez. Serving the Tempe community fills the crew with enthusiasm. To guarantee that their patients receive the best dental care possible, the dental team is committed to ongoing education.

We are Tempe’s all-inclusive dental office. Comprehensive treatment programs are provided to our patients in an effort to help them achieve the best possible oral health. Our distinctive method of collaborating with other dentists to guarantee patients receive the best care possible for every step of their treatment is what makes us stand out. In addition to orthodontics, we also provide restorative and cosmetic dentistry. We are taking on new patients.

Okun Dentistry Tempe is delighted to have you as a patient and is eager to give you the best dental care possible. Our team of amiable dental experts is dedicated to making sure you get individualized care in a welcoming setting. Every visit, from standard examinations to more involved procedures, we aim to go above and beyond your expectations. Since we recognize that going to the dentist can occasionally be stressful, we put a high priority on patient comfort and make a concerted effort to establish a cozy and friendly environment. We appreciate you selecting our dental practice, and we look forward to working with you to attain a beautiful, healthy smile.

Contact Information:

Okun Dentistry Tempe

Dr. Amy Okun

(480) 967-8763

dentistryokun@gmail.com

okundentistry.com