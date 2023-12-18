SAI Community Services Announces One On One Support To Assist People To Access And Participate In The Community In Perth

Perth, Australia, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — SAI Community Services, a leading disability support organization, Western Australia, today announced the launch of their Community Participation Program in Perth. The program provides one-on-one support for people with disability to access and participate in community activities of their choice.

Through the Community Participation program, SAI will match participants with a dedicated support worker to help build skills and provide transportation and accessibility assistance so participants can connect with their local community in meaningful ways.

The program aims to help participants achieve individual goals related to community and social participation through activities like:

•Social and recreational engagements such as spending time with friends, joining social groups or visiting the local library.

Skill-building activities such as volunteering, attending classes or recreational camps.

Accessing public spaces and events. Support workers can provide transportation and help navigate locations.

“We believe that participation in community activities leads to greater inclusion, independence and wellbeing,” said CEO of SAI Community Services. “Our Community Participation program provides the one-on-one support many people need to build confidence and connections within their local community.

SAI Community Services has been providing disability support services in Perth for 10 years. The organization is committed to empowering people with disability through community participation and inclusion. SAI serves over many individuals and their families each year.

“We see the Community Participation program as a vital way for us to fulfill our mission of supporting people with disability to live their best lives,” said CEO “By helping participants engage in social and recreational activities of their choosing, we are promoting independence and enabling meaningful community connections.

The Community Participation program is now accepting new participants. Spaces are limited. Visit website or call 0425373488 for more information and to enroll.

About SAI Community Services:

SAI Community Services is a leading in-home care provider in Perth, Western Australia. Their team of highly trained and experienced caregivers provide personalized support services tailored to each client’s unique needs. SAI Community Services helps people gain confidence and independence so they can continue living safely and comfortably in their own homes. For more information, visit website.​

For More Information:

PR Name- Sai Community Services

Contact Number- 0425373488

Email- info@saicommunityservices.com.au

Please check their website for additional details.

Website- https://saicommunityservices.com.au/services/social-support/