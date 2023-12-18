Broadview at Purchase College Offers Independent Living Solutions for Seniors

Rye Brook, New York, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Broadview Senior Living is pleased to announce that they offer independent living solutions for seniors. Residents can choose from one- and two-bedroom apartments or a two-bedroom villa, with multiple floor plans available to meet every preference.

Broadview at Purchase College offers a liberating living solution in a maintenance-free environment to help seniors enjoy life to its fullest without concerns. Residents can request help with housekeeping, laundry, and other household chores while maintaining an independent lifestyle. Regardless of the floor plan seniors choose, they can expect nine-foot ceilings for a spacious feel, expansive balconies or patios, large, energy-efficient windows for plenty of natural light, and noise-reducing construction between living accommodations.

Broadview at Purchase College offers unique features due to its affiliation with Purchase College. Seniors can access events on the college campus, including lectures, concerts, and other programs. They can also take classes to encourage lifelong learning and keep seniors active and engaged. It’s the perfect alternative for individuals seeking independent living solutions.

Anyone interested in exploring the independent living options can find out more by visiting the Broadview at Purchase College website or calling 914-417-4201.

About Broadview at Purchase College: In 2002, the vision for Broadview at Purchase College took root, envisioning a senior living community on the college campus to cater to the growing geriatric population in Westchester County. Residents will enjoy dining venues, a fitness center, a heated indoor pool, a salon, a library, and a movie theater. The campus design incorporates a landscaped area with walking paths, gardens, outdoor dining, and an amphitheater. The unique “Learning Commons” fosters collaboration between residents and students with classrooms, art studios, performance spaces, and a café. Broadview provides a distinctive senior living experience where comfort meets an enriching ecosystem of intergenerational connections between older adults, students, and faculty.

