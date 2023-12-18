Acadecraft Launches Comprehensive Web Accessibility Testing Services to Enhance Digital Inclusion

Noida, India, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Acadecraft, a prominent provider of e-learning solutions and services, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new service – web accessibility testing. With a firm belief in digital inclusion, Acadecraft aims to guarantee that every individual, irrespective of their abilities, can efficiently access and navigate websites.

Acadecraft’s web accessibility testing services encompass a wide range of assessments, including:

Audit and Analysis: A thorough evaluation of website components, identifying areas that do not adhere to accessibility standards. Functional Testing: Assessing the interactive features of a website, such as forms, dropdowns, and navigation, to ensure seamless accessibility. Usability Testing: Simulating real-world scenarios to evaluate the usability and accessibility of a website across different devices and assistive technologies. Assistive Technology Testing: Identifying and addressing compatibility issues with various assistive technologies such as screen readers and voice recognition software. Compliance Reporting: Providing detailed reports highlighting the identified accessibility issues and recommendations for improvement.

Acadecraft’s team of experienced accessibility experts follows a user-centered approach, ensuring the perspectives of people with disabilities are considered throughout the testing process. By adopting industry-leading techniques and tools, Acadecraft ensures that websites are compliant, inclusive, and user-friendly.

“We believe that digital inclusion is a fundamental right, and this new offering aligns with our mission to make education and information accessible to everyone,” said Acadecraft. “By providing web accessibility testing services, we aim to support organizations in creating an inclusive online presence, allowing them to reach a larger audience and provide equal opportunities to all.”

With web accessibility becoming increasingly important for organizations worldwide, Acadecraft’s new offering ensures that clients can enhance their digital presence while complying with the latest accessibility standards. The comprehensive nature of Acadecraft’s services allows organizations to address accessibility issues promptly and improve user experience.

About Acadecraft:

Acadecraft is a global e-learning service provider known for delivering high-quality, innovative, and customized solutions to clients across multiple industries. With a team of subject matter experts and technology professionals, Acadecraft offers end-to-end services, including content development, instructional design, assessment solutions, and accessibility services.

Contact:

Acadecraft Pvt. Ltd.

E-mail – info@acadecraft.com

Contact – +91-700-053-0247

Address – H-54, Sector 63, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India-201301

Website – https://www.acadecraft.com/