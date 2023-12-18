Hands-On Learning Extravaganza: Science Workshop with Bonnie Hits Canterbury

Canterbury, Australia, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Canterbury’s Paragon Room is gearing up for an extraordinary event that promises to spark the curiosity and imagination of young minds. On Wednesday, January 17th, children are invited to join Bonnie for an interactive and entertaining Science Workshop designed to make learning science a thrilling adventure.

Bonnie, a seasoned educator and science enthusiast, will lead an engaging workshop where kids will have the opportunity to dive into hands-on science experiments. From captivating chemical reactions to exciting physics demonstrations, this workshop is crafted to make science accessible, enjoyable, and memorable for children of all ages.

Date: Wednesday, January 17th

Time: All Day

This Science Workshop goes beyond textbooks, providing kids with the chance to actively participate in experiments and witness the wonders of science come to life. The Paragon Room, known for its spacious and comfortable environment, is set to be transformed into a hub of discovery for young scientists.

Parents and guardians interested in enrolling their children in this exciting workshop can register online using the keyword “science workshop at Canterbury.” Spaces are limited, so early registration is recommended to ensure that children don’t miss out on this unique educational experience.

Inspire Curiosity: Nurture the inquisitive nature of your child with a hands-on exploration of the wonders of science.

Hands-On Learning: Foster a love for learning through active participation in experiments that make science engaging and fun.

Educational Entertainment: Connect education with entertainment, providing children with a memorable experience that sparks a lifelong interest in science.

Canterbury League Club, situated in Belmore NSW, is one of Sydney’s leading hospitality destinations with a wide variety of restaurants, bars, three large function spaces, lounges, and a 24-hour health club.

Canterbury continually strives to be an employer of choice, creating a positive, diverse, and friendly working environment for all staff. Why not consider a career in hospitality and see where that takes you?

26 Bridge Rd, Belmore NSW

2192 Australia

02 9704 7777

Email: info@canterbury.com.au

We hope you will join us soon and experience all that the Canterbury League Club has to offer.