University House Midtown Announces Enhanced Living Experience for Georgia Tech Students

Atlanta, Georgia, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — University House Midtown, a premier destination for student apartments in the heart of Atlanta, is proud to announce its enhanced living experience specifically tailored for Georgia Tech students. Positioned in the vibrant Midtown area, University House offers an unparalleled combination of comfort, convenience, and community for those pursuing academic excellence.

With its proximity to Georgia Tech, University House Midtown provides students with a unique blend of academic and social opportunities. The facility boasts state-of-the-art amenities, including fully furnished apartments, high-speed internet, a modern fitness center, and dedicated study lounges to support the diverse needs of students.

Furthermore, the community is designed with academic success in mind. A lobby with a business center, a study center equipped with Mac and PC stations, private study rooms, and a conference room are all available to support students’ educational endeavors. Regular social events are organized for residents and their friends, promoting a sense of belonging and offering opportunities for meaningful connections.

The convenience extends beyond the walls of University House Midtown. With street-level retail and restaurants, a Publix supermarket across Spring Street, and a selection of eateries like Insomnia Cookies and Taco Bell on the ground floor, everything a student needs is within reach.

Apartments at University House Midtown are available for leasing. Visit the website or contact the leasing office at (706) 460-2994 for more information.

About University House Midtown: University House Midtown, located in the heart of Atlanta’s Midtown district, is a contemporary student apartment community offering a premium living experience to Georgia Tech students. With a focus on convenience, community, and comfort, University House Midtown stands as a top choice for students seeking an enriching college living experience.

