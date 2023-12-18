“Assamese Author Shamsud Zaman Ahmed’s Debut Novel, ‘Once Upon a Thief,’ Takes Readers on a Gripping Crime Odyssey”

Pune, INDIA, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Guwahati, Assam — Shamsud Zaman Ahmed, a distinguished Assamese author, has unveiled his debut novel, “Once Upon a Thief,” a spellbinding crime thriller that immerses readers in the mysterious underbelly of Guwahati. The Neyrok Times brings you an exclusive look into this literary masterpiece that promises to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and complex characters.

Ahmed, known for his versatile literary career, has embarked on a new chapter with “Once Upon a Thief.” Drawing on his deep roots in Assam and his literary journey that began at the age of 8, Ahmed has crafted a compelling narrative that seamlessly blends suspense, thrills, and a touch of philosophy.

The novel, slated for release in 2024, introduces readers to the intricacies of Guwahati’s underworld, where seasoned heist maestro Aditya and accomplice Ria find themselves entangled in a high-stakes game orchestrated by the mysterious Panchali. What sets “Once Upon a Thief” apart is its departure from conventional storytelling, with flawed characters and no clear heroes or heroines, creating a thought-provoking experience for readers.

The narrative unfolds through the perspectives of Kaveri and Monty, characters who challenge traditional notions of heroism. Kaveri, unexpectedly, emerges as the true heroine, adding depth to the tale, while Monty takes on the role of a genuine savior. This unique approach sets the stage for lively debates among readers, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the story.

“Once Upon a Thief” is not merely a crime novel; it’s a nuanced exploration of morality, redemption, and the blurred lines between right and wrong. Ahmed’s storytelling finesse keeps readers engaged, ensuring that the suspense builds steadily, making it an unforgettable journey into the heart of intrigue.

As anticipation for the novel grows, readers and critics alike are eager to delve into the complexities of Guwahati’s criminal underworld and unravel the mysteries that Ahmed has expertly woven into his debut work. “Once Upon a Thief” promises to be a literary sensation that will leave an indelible mark on the crime fiction genre.

