Flat Glass Industry | Journey, Versatile Application, Rise And Impact

Global flat glass industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Coated Glass Market Analysis & Forecast

The global coated glass market size was valued at USD 32.32 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030. The expansion of the solar industry supported by favorable government regulations is likely to contribute to the growth of the market. The solar industry across the globe is anticipated to witness significant growth, especially in terms of capacity. Factors such as the depletion of non-renewable resources, advancements in technology, government regulations, reductions in the cost of solar installations, and the growing electricity demand are propelling an increase in solar capacities. These factors are expected to play a key role in the penetration of coated glass in the solar industry over the forecast period.

China is estimated to be a key market for coated glass at a global level. China was the largest construction industry in the Asia Pacific between 2017 and 2021. The industry is expected to keep growing due to affordable housing and social infrastructure. China is the key consuming country for coated glass and its advanced infrastructural developments have taken the usage of the products to the next level. The European construction industry is projected to attract significant demand over the coming years. As per the Centre for Economics and Business Research, the U.K. is predicted to be the largest construction market in Europe, and it is anticipated to pass Germany by 2030. Investments in mega projects through government and private funding are likely to fuel industry growth. For example, in 2022, the construction of headquarters of the booking.com, one of the largest urban projects in Western Europe. This is a positive sign for the coated glass industry in Europe.

Home Appliance Glass Market Analysis & Forecast

The global home appliances glass market size was valued at USD 7.32 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2022 to 2030. Growing demand for products such as microwaves, cooking appliances, and refrigerators owing to improvements in living standards, rising need for comfort, and inclination towards working remotely is likely to assist the market growth.

Tempered, laminated, low-E, and ceramic are a few types of glass, which find application in home appliances, of which ceramic glass is extensively used in electric gas stoves and cooktops. It is a suitable choice owing to its properties such as thermal shock resistance and higher strength compared to tempered glass. Rising investments in the home appliances industry are anticipated to augment the product demand over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2021, Whirlpool Corporation announced its plan to invest USD 65 million to manufacture a built-in refrigerator model at the Ottawa plant in the U.S. The company is expected to start its operations by 2023, which is projected to boost the company’s footprint in the North American market.

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2021. The regional market is characterized by new joint ventures and rising investments in manufacturing plants. For instance, in July 2021, IFB Home Appliances partnered with Xeros Technologies to implement a new range of washing machines with water and energy-efficient properties. The company is planning to attract institutional and commercial consumers for automated washing machines in the region.

Fire-resistance Glass Market Analysis & Forecast

The global fire-resistant glass market size to be valued at USD 4.32 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period. Rising emphasis on improving the fire safety standards owing to increasing instances of fire accidents and the growing development of innovative infrastructure is expected to propel the market growth during the projected period.

Fire-resistant glass is produced for bearing heat and holding high temperatures, as a result, they provide a barrier against smoke, fire, and extreme heat. It is used in various applications like doors, windows, partition walls, and stairways, in numerous end-use industries including building & construction, marine, automotive, aerospace, and others. The rising product consumption in the building & construction industry owing to an increasing number of fire incidents and the imposition of strict norms & regulations for the incorporation of fire-resistant materials in construction activities will support market growth.

Rising disposable incomes, growing preference toward look & appeal in interiors, and increasing awareness about fire safety have augmented the product demand in premium or luxury construction. For instance, in May 2021, TECFIRE had received a contract to provide fire-rated glass for the development of infrastructure for island resorts, marinas, commercial districts, residential areas, and several entertainment districts at Lusail City, Qatar. Thus, increasing spending on the development of infrastructure projects from a safety perspective is likely to fuel the product demand over the forecast period.

Automotive Glass Market Analysis & Forecast

The global automotive glass market size was valued at USD 30.24 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2014 to 2027. Growing emphasis on electric vehicles and new norms such as BS VI in India which would bring Indian motor vehicle regulations into alignment with European Union regulations are anticipated to drive the automotive glass production across the forecast period.

Despite the decline in automotive production in 2018 and 2019, the market is expected to witness growth on account of the rise in production of commercial vehicles and increasing product demand from the aftermarket. The increasing number of vehicles on the road, along with growing accidents, drives the need for repair, maintenance, and replacement, which would subsequently drive the demand for glass.

Innovation and technological advancements are the key factors driving the market growth. Various technological advancements are being witnessed in the applications of automotive glass. For instance, new features were introduced in windshields and sunroofs for luxury cars in 2019. Growing demand for smart glass technology is likely to drive the product utilization in windshields over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for commercial transportation services such as buses and taxicabs are anticipated to boost the demand for light commercial vehicles (LCVs). In addition, rapid urbanization, improved road infrastructure, and supportive regulatory policies are expected to boost the demand for LCVs, thereby resulting in market growth.

Glass Façade Market Analysis & Forecast

The global glass Facade market size was valued at USD 70.08 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2014 to 2027. The market growth is attributable to the rising penetration of glass as a construction material owing to benefits such as aesthetics, cost-effectiveness, and energy efficiency. The principal front of a building facing a street or open space is known as facade. Different types of glass such as tempered, laminated, and insulated are used in the exterior facade of both residential and non-residential buildings. Increasing investments in construction activities are expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Based on product, the market is segmented into tempered, insulated, laminated, and others. Insulated is anticipated to dominate the global market across the forecast period. IGUs are extensively preferred in green buildings as it minimizes ecological footprint and is made from multiple glass panes, which reduces the heat transfer. Increasing environmental concerns have resulted in the rising number of green building projects, which is anticipated to boost product demand over the forecast period. For instance, in 2021, Nestle’s headquarter buildings decided to incorporate smart glass from Sage Glass company to give its structures an energy upgrade. The new glazing offers a beautiful outdoor view to employees, plenty of natural light, and regulates the influx of heat from the sun.

