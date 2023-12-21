Lucintel Forecasts the Global Aerial Refueling System Market to Reach $772 Million by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global aerial refueling system market looks promising with opportunities in the OEM and aftermarket markets. The global aerial refueling system market is expected to reach an estimated $772 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing defense spending in emerging nations, ensuing global need for trainer aircraft and modern combat aircraft, as well as, expanding the delivery of tanker and bomber aircraft.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in aerial refueling system market to 2030 by type (receiver and tanker aircraft system), platform (rotary-wing and fixed-wing), technology (flying boom system and probe & drogue system), end use (OEM, aftermarket, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, receiver and tanker aircraft system are the major segments of aerial refueling system market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that tanker aircraft system will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because it includes components like as control manifolds, boom/drogue transfer systems, pumps, valves, hoses, surge control devices, and others that are used in refueling.

Within this market, OEM will remain the larger segment because of the increasing production of tanker and refueling aircraft across the world.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period because the United States military forces have an ever-increasing fleet of tankers and refueling aircraft, as well as, high defence budget in the region.

General Electric, Safran, Eaton, Marshall Aerospace and Defence, Woodward, United Technologies, Cobham, Northstar Engineering, and Israel Aerospace Industries are the major suppliers in the aerial refueling system market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056