Veterinary Rehabilitation Services Industry To Grow Due To The Rise Of Physical Therapy For Pets

Global veterinary rehabilitation services industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

The global market size for veterinary rehabilitation services (companion, livestock, & wildlife) was estimated at USD 792.4 million in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 11.69% from 2023 to 2030.

Companion Animal Rehabilitation Services Market Report Highlights:

The global companion animal rehabilitation services market size was valued at USD 499.7 million in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.42% from 2023 to 2030. Based on animal type, the market is segmented into dogs, cats, and others. The advancing pet humanization trends, significant pet ownership rates, and an increasing number of surgical admissions for several pet disease conditions, coupled with post-surgery rehab services referred by veterinarians, are some of the key factors driving the market. Furthermore, the growing penetration of pet insurance in developed & developing countries is contributing to substantial market growth.

In addition, the increasing number of organizations recruiting volunteer animal rehabilitators is further boosting the market growth. For instance, ‘our companion-animal rescue & sanctuary organization’ in the U.S. offers two different ways for the general public to volunteer in rehabilitating stray companion animals. Furthermore, the increase in training programs for pet rehabilitation and its wide traction among veterinary practitioners and therapists are further unveiling new opportunities in the market. For instance, the American Association of Rehabilitation Veterinarians states that physical rehabilitation is a rapidly growing field in the veterinary industry with growing educational opportunities.

Livestock Animal Rehabilitation Services Report Highlights

The global livestock animal rehabilitation services market size was valued at USD 151.93 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.87% from 2023 to 2030. The market is primarily driven by the rising livestock population in developing countries, growing awareness about the benefits of rehabilitation modalities in livestock medical treatments, and increasing adoption of physical therapy among injured farm animals to accelerate healing. In addition, government-sponsored livestock rehabilitation organizations and foundations are increasing in developing regions, which further propels the growth of the market.

As per an analysis report published by the Woodland Park Zoo, certain livestock species, such as goats, are often given exercise therapies such as weight shifting and stretching to heal soreness. The warm or hot water floatation therapies are considered an ideal rehabilitation for cows that have damaged limbs or traumatic injuries. The buoyancy of the water enables animals to support their body weight, thereby enhancing easy movements with relatively lesser pain. To promote mobility & rapid wound healing in small livestock species, underwater treadmills are used in rehabilitation centers.

North American region dominated the livestock animal rehabilitation services industry with the largest revenue share of around 30% in 2022. The substantial share is attributed to the large presence of licensed veterinary rehabilitators, the increasing number of veterinary hospitals, farm sanctuaries, & rehab centers, advancing veterinary care services, and the rising adoption of physical therapies for farm animals.

Wildlife Animal Rehabilitation Services Market Report Highlights

The global wildlife animal rehabilitation services market size was valued at USD 140.78 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.43% from 2023 to 2030. With the growing number of people valuing wildlife conservation, the number of volunteer rehabilitators who rescue and protect wounded/injured wildlife animals is also increasing. For instance, according to a study published in March 2022, by the National Library of Medicine, millions of native animals are rescued, rehabilitated, and protected by wildlife rehabilitators each year globally.

As the rate of extinction of numerous wild species is accelerating, several countries are increasing their wildlife rescue and rehab facilities, more importantly, to protect endangered species. For instance, Victoria State Government, Australia, grants USD 230,000 for the country’s wildlife rehabilitators as per Wildlife Rehabilitator Grants 2022-30 program. As per the grant, each rehabilitator applicant who holds a valid authorization from the DELWP (Department of Environment, Land, Water, and Planning) is funded up to USD 3,000. Such supportive initiatives by the government are anticipated in boosting the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Veterinary rehabilitation hospitals and centers are routinely implementing strategic measures such as advancing their infrastructure with newer therapeutic instruments and launching novel service offerings for various animal species.

Key players operating in the Veterinary Rehabilitation Services Industry are –

• BARC

• Essex Animal Hospital

• Blue Springs Animal Rehabilitation Center

• Triangle Veterinary Referral Hospital

