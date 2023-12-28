Introducing Lark Chapel Hill: Premier Student Housing in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill, North Carolina, 2023-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Chapel Hill is proud to announce the opening of its premier Chapel Hill Student Housing, offering an unparalleled living experience for students in the heart of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Situated just minutes away from the prestigious University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus, Lark Chapel Hill provides the ultimate convenience and comfort for students seeking top-notch housing options.

The apartment amenities at Lark Chapel Hill are designed to cater to the modern student lifestyle. Spacious apartments feature gourmet kitchens and high-end finishes, creating a comfortable environment that students can call home. With study spaces, poolside lounges, and indoor bike storage, Lark Chapel Hill offers a well-rounded living experience that aligns with the academic and social needs of today’s students.

But that’s not all – Lark Chapel Hill goes beyond just apartments. The community amenities include a poolside clubroom, sand volleyball, lit basketball courts, and a 24-hour fitness center. There’s also a lounge and a business center for late-night studying sessions. The crown jewel is the pool with a sundeck, set to become the new social hub for midday relaxation and gatherings.

For more information, please visit their website or call (919) 590-5000.

About Lark Chapel Hill: Lark Chapel Hill is a premier student housing community located in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, providing top-notch living spaces for students attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. With a prime location, a variety of apartment options, and a wealth of amenities, Lark Chapel Hill aims to enhance the overall college experience for its residents, fostering a sense of community and convenience for students seeking the best in student housing.

Company: Lark Chapel Hill

Address: 602 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard

City: Chapel Hill

State: North Carolina

Zip code: 27514

Telephone number: (919) 590-5000