Emergency Treatment Now Available at Herald Family Dentistry in Fort Thomas, KY

Fort Thomas, KY, USA, 2023-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Herald Family Dentistry is proud to announce the immediate availability of emergency dental treatment services at their state-of-the-art facility in Fort Thomas. This new service marks a significant milestone in their commitment to providing comprehensive and accessible dental care to the community.

Recognizing the urgency and importance of immediate dental care during unexpected emergencies, Herald Family Dentistry has expanded its services to accommodate patients in need. Whether it’s a sudden toothache, a broken tooth, or any other dental emergency, their team of experienced professionals is now readily available to provide prompt and effective treatment.

Dr. Michael Herald, the lead dentist at Herald Family Dentistry, expressed enthusiasm about the expanded services, stating, “We understand that dental emergencies can be distressing. Our goal is to alleviate discomfort and restore oral health promptly. With our emergency treatment services, we aim to offer peace of mind and quality care when patients need it most.”

The emergency treatment services at Herald Family Dentistry encompass a range of immediate dental needs, including but not limited to pain management, same-day appointments, dental trauma care, and temporary or permanent solutions for dental issues.

About Herald Family Dentistry:

Herald Family Dentistry is a trusted dental practice committed to delivering personalized and top-quality dental care to individuals and families in Fort Thomas, KY. Led by Dr. Michael Herald, their team prioritizes patient comfort and satisfaction while offering a comprehensive array of dental services, including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, restorative procedures, and now, emergency treatment services.

For more information about the emergency treatment services or to schedule an appointment, contact Herald Family Dentistry at (859) 781-0221 or visit our dental office.