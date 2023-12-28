Wound Debridement Industry: Innovative Debridement Solutions For Improved Patient Outcomes

Global wound debridement industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

The global wound debridement industry was estimated at USD 5.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Wound Debridement Market Report Highlights

The global wound debridement market size was valued at USD 4.45 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. The high incidence of chronic conditions, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and other target wounds, the availability of reimbursement in developed economies, and changing lifestyles are anticipated to drive the market. Furthermore, the increased incidences of injuries such as accidents as road accidents, burns, and trauma events across the globe are also anticipated to drive the market. Additionally, the widening base of the geriatric population and increasing initiatives by governments and private organizations to raise awareness regarding wound care treatment are projected to work in favor of the market.

Based on region, North America held the dominant market share of 37.87% in 2022. This supremacy can be attributed to the region’s well-developed healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness, and the presence of significant important actors. Additionally, the market for wound debridement is anticipated to be driven by an increase in surgical procedures in the North American area.

Enzymatic Wound Debridement Market Report Highlights

The global enzymatic wound debridement market size was valued at USD 864.24 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% over the forecast period. Market demand is rising owing to an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, a high number of accidents, and the introduction of technologically advanced products across the globe.

Various initiatives being undertaken by researchers and major market players to develop technologically advanced products owing to the rising demand for enzymatic wound debridement products globally are anticipated to contribute to the market growth. Until now, collagenase-based enzymatic wound debridement products have been majorly used for the treatment of chronic and acute wounds and papain-based products have been predominantly used for the treatment of chronic wounds. Since awareness about the use of such products is increasing, several technologically advanced products are being introduced in the market.

Collagenase-based enzymatic wound debridement product segment held the largest share in 2022. Collagenase-based ointments, creams, and gels are some of the enzymatic debridement products used for the debridement of necrotic tissue from venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, burn wounds, & partial-thickness burns. These products enable rapid healing and are also effective in the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. Collagenase-based enzymatic wound debridement products are easily available and are commonly used by medical professionals. The rising prevalence of pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and venous leg ulcers is anticipated to contribute to segment growth.

Maggot Debridement Market Report Highlights

The global maggot debridement market size was valued at USD 11.88 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2023 to 2030. The global increase in the incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and other autoimmune diseases is one of the major factors contributing to market growth.

The biobags segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 in the market overall maggot debridement market. The segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This is owing to the rising prevalence of chronic wounds and an increasing number of surgeries across the globe. Biobags are comparatively safer to use and provide results in 28 days. It is the first contained biosurgical dressing approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Wound Irrigation System Market Report Highlights

The global wound irrigation systems market size was valued at USD 303.84 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030.

The demand for wound irrigation systems is on the rise owing to technological advancements, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the rising number of surgical procedures. The rising prevalence of chronic and acute wounds and the introduction of advanced products are the major factors anticipated to drive the market.

The global increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and other autoimmune diseases, is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Factors such as antimicrobial resistance, adoption of unhealthy and sedentary lifestyles, alcohol consumption, and smoking are some of the major factors contributing to the rise in the prevalence of non-communicable diseases. According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2021 there were about 536.6 million diabetes cases globally, the same source stated that the cases are expected to reach 642.8 million by 2030. Therefore, such factors are expected to surge the demand for the product, thereby propelling the market growth.

