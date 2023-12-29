West Quad Introduces Premier Off-Campus Student Housing in Greensboro, NC

Posted on 2023-12-29

Greensboro, North Carolina, 2023-Dec-29 — /EPR Network/ — West Quad, a top-tier student housing community, proudly serves the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and North Carolina A&T State University. Conveniently located just minutes from the UNCG campus, West Quad is the epitome of student living, offering a blend of comfort, style, and convenience for today’s modern students.

Understanding the dynamic life of a student, West Quad has tailored its amenities to ensure a perfect balance between academic and social life. The community includes study rooms equipped with free printing facilities and spaces for group study sessions. For leisure, residents can enjoy beautiful green spaces, grilling stations, and social events that foster a sense of community and friendship among residents.

The apartments come with full-sized appliances, in-unit laundry, high-speed internet, and water, ensuring that students have everything they need for a comfortable living experience. Additionally, the per-person contracts and roommate matching services make West Quad an ideal choice for students looking for flexible and hassle-free housing options.

For more information, please visit their website or call (336) 891-3678.

About West Quad: West Quad is a leading provider of off-campus student housing in Greensboro, NC, catering to the students of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and North Carolina A&T State University. With its commitment to offering a lifestyle that aligns with the needs of modern students, West Quad has established itself as a preferred choice for student accommodation. The community’s focus on combining quality living spaces with a range of amenities ensures that students enjoy the best of both worlds – a conducive academic environment and a lively, engaging community.

Company: West Quad
Address: 2111 Spring Garden Street
City: Greensboro
State: North Carolina
Zip code: 27403
Telephone number: (336) 891-3678

