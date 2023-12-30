Sai Community Services Announces NDIS funds Medium Term Accommodation for Eligible Participants for up To 90 Days

Perth, Australia, 2023-Dec-30 — /EPR Network/ — Sai Community Services, a Perth-based organization focused on empowering people with disabilities, today announced the availability of temporary housing for National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) participants preparing to move into permanent homes. The NDIS funds Medium Term Accommodation Perth for up to 90 days for eligible participants.

Sai Community Services works closely with participants, families, carers and disability support coordinators to match individuals with housing that meets their unique needs during this transitional period. The organization aims to provide accommodation and services tailored to each participants situation, abilities and personal goals.

We understand the challenges of navigating disability services and finding suitable housing, especially during times of transition, said CEO of Sai Community Services. Our goal is to make this interim period as smooth as possible by providing comfortable and accessible places to stay along with any additional support services needed.

The NDIS recognizes the importance of appropriate transitional housing by providing funding for up to 90 days. Sai Community Services helps participants access these funds and works with them to find and move into long-term housing solutions.

The NDIS has given people with disabilities more choice and control over their lives, CEO want to empower participants by helping them achieve their goals for independent living during this temporary accommodation period and beyond.

Sai Community Services is a not-for-profit organization that provides disability services in Perth. Its mission is to advocate for the rights of people with disabilities and support their full participation in community life.

Sai Community Services is a not-for-profit disability service provider based in Perth. We work with individuals, families and support coordinators to empower people with disabilities and help them achieve independent living. Our services include accommodation, in-home care, community access and vocational support.

Website- https://saicommunityservices.com.au/services/medium-term-accommodation/