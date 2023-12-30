NEW GLOBE LOGISTIK (India) Commits to Enriching Communities and Protecting the Environment Beyond Logistics

Brentwood, United Kingdom, 2023-Dec-30 — /EPR Network/ — NEW GLOBE LOGISTIK (NGL), your trusted Pangea Logistics Network partner in India, is proud to announce its unwavering commitment to fostering positive change beyond the realm of logistics. Recognizing the profound impact businesses can have on society and the environment, NGL is dedicated to being a responsible global citizen.

NGL’s commitment extends beyond its core business operations, as the company actively engages in community enrichment programs and prioritizes environmental stewardship to reduce its carbon footprint. With a holistic approach to corporate social responsibility, NGL aims to make a meaningful impact on society through various projects and initiatives.

Educational Social Responsibility: Empowering Young Girls at Seva Sadan Society

In collaboration with NGO initiatives, NGL is extending its support to young girls at Seva Sadan Society through its Educational Social Responsibility program. By providing resources and opportunities, NGL is contributing to the educational development and empowerment of these young minds.

Tree Plantation Drives in Andheri, Mumbai for a Sustainable Future

NGL understands the importance of environmental conservation, and to contribute to a sustainable and greener future, the company actively participates in tree plantation drives in Andheri, Mumbai. By planting trees, NGL is not only offsetting its carbon footprint but also promoting environmental awareness and conservation.

Aarambh’23 Marathon Run: Advocating Mental and Physical Fitness

NGL is proud to support the Aarambh’23 Marathon Run in BKC, where its team will run together to raise awareness for mental and physical fitness. By participating in this event, NGL aims to inspire a commitment to well-being within its team and the community at large.

Juhu Beach Cleanup: Leaving Footprints of Change

Taking the initiative for a cleaner and healthier environment, NGL’s team joined forces for a beach cleanup at Juhu Beach, Mumbai. By actively participating in such activities, NGL is not only contributing to a cleaner coastline but also inspiring others to take responsibility for environmental preservation.

To learn more about NEW GLOBE LOGISTIK’s commitment to community enrichment and environmental protection, please visit their website at www.newglobelogistik.com.

