Plate Bevelling Pipe Bevelling machines available at Steel beast

Burnley, UK, 2023-Dec-30 — /EPR Network/ — With over 25 years of industry experience the Steel Beast®️ programme, by JEI Group Ltd, incorporates a comprehensive range of answers to steel preparation.

 

Steelbeast.co.uk/plate-bevelling

 

Our Steel Beast®️ range of plate bevelling machines and tools suits projects of all sizes.

 

These range from handheld and mild bevelling solutions to more heavy-duty operations.

 

The following are a selection of our extensive range: –

 

ABM-14 – ABM-28 – ABM-50 – BM7 – BM18 – BM-18A – BM20 PLUS

 

Details of which can be found on our website

 

 

For further information please contact us on:

 

Tel: +441706 229490

 

Email: info@jeisolutions.co.uk

 

Web: https://www.steelbeast.co.uk/plate-bevelling

 

