EAGLE INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS Soars to Victory as Business of the Year 2023 at Chamber Business Awards

Brentwood, Essex, 2023-Dec-30 — /EPR Network/ — EAGLE INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS, a distinguished Connecta Freight Network partner in the United Kingdom, has clinched the prestigious “Business of the Year 2023” award in their local region, affirming their unwavering commitment to excellence across all facets of business. This esteemed recognition was bestowed upon them at the 2023 Chamber Business Awards, a distinguished event that applauds businesses for their outstanding performance, innovation, leadership, and community engagement.

The award ceremony unfolded on November 10th, 2023, at the Members Suite of Lancashire County Cricket Club, where industry leaders and professionals gathered to celebrate exceptional regional business achievements. EAGLE INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS emerged victorious, not only for their business acumen but also for their positive impact on the local economy. Through their exceptional logistics services, the company has played a pivotal role in regional growth, setting a benchmark for other businesses to aspire to. This award underscores the tangible rewards that result from a steadfast dedication to excellence and community impact, establishing EAGLE INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS as a beacon of success in South Manchester’s thriving business landscape.

Winning the Business of the Year 2023 award is a testament to EAGLE INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS’ continuous pursuit of excellence, strategic innovation, and meaningful contributions to the communities they serve. The accolade acknowledges their role as a driving force in shaping a robust and resilient business environment.

EAGLE INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS extends heartfelt gratitude to the Chamber Business Awards for this esteemed recognition and dedicates the award to its dedicated team, loyal clients, and the vibrant community that has been an integral part of its success story.

For more details about EAGLE INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS and their award-winning achievements, please visit the official website at https://eagleinternationallogistics.com/.

About Connecta Freight Network:

Connecta Freight Network is an international freight network of independent freight forwarders with agents worldwide. Our aim is to promote collaboration between member companies to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For press inquiries or further information, please contact:

29A Crown Street

Brentwood, Essex CM14 4BA United Kingdom

Website: https://www.connecta-network.com/

Email: info@connecta-network.com

Phone: +44 1277 800047