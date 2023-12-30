SunTec India Affirmed as the Best Payment Processing Outsourcing Company in India

Delhi, India, 2023-Dec-30 — /EPR Network/ — SunTec India, a distinguished outsourcing company renowned for its comprehensive suite of services, has received top honors as the Best Payment Processing Outsourcing Company in India. This prestigious recognition comes from The Manifest, a reputable business news outlet known for shortlisting agencies based on clients’ reviews and ratings and aiding businesses in selecting the most suitable partners for their needs.

The affirmation by The Manifest solidifies SunTec India’s position as a leader in payment processing outsourcing, reflecting the company’s commitment to excellence and proficiency in delivering tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses.

“We are elated and proud to be recognized as the Best Payment Processing Outsourcing Company in India by The Manifest. This is thanks in large measure to the tremendous effort and diligence the company puts into meeting clients’ needs. This acknowledgment is an open statement from a reputable firm that we are dependable, and that we are a reliable invoice processing company. We keenly adopt whatever technologies are out there to provide seamless and efficient invoice processing services to our clients. But our forte ultimately lies in the team and the human-in-the-loop approach we follow,” said Rohit Bhateja, Director- Digital at SunTec India.

Mr. Bhateja further added, “At SunTec India, we strive to offer a diverse range of services to cater to the unique and myriad needs of our clients. It is our commitment to being a one-stop solution provider for businesses. I’m proud to say that this accolade exemplifies that.”

The myriad services that SunTec India provides besides payment processing services, include the following:

Business process outsourcing and management

Data annotation, which includes image, text, and video

eCommerce support

App and web development

Photo editing and enhancement

Digital marketing

The suite of services that it offers coupled with its diverse pool of highly skilled professionals allow it to provide bespoke solutions, not just invoice processing services. This enables the company to provide its clients with reliable solutions that contribute to their streamlined operations and growth.

For more information about SunTec India and its comprehensive outsourcing services, please visit https://www.suntecindia.com.

About SunTec India

SunTec India is a leading IT and BPO/BPM outsourcing company with more than 20 years of active service. It has a global clientele numbering several thousand, a few of which include Pepsico, Panasonic, Honda, Nielsen, and DXL. Its expertise spans across multiple domains that include retail, healthcare, finance, eCommerce, web and app development. The company’s diverse and skilled professionals, its emphasis on human-in-the-loop, focus on client-centric approaches, and dedication to accuracy buttressed by stringent quality checks coupled with rigorous data security standards are in a class of its own.