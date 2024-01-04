Smart Bathroom Industry: Application Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2022 – 2030

Smart Bathroom Industry Data Book – Smart Toilet, Smart Bathroom Soap Dispenser, Faucets, Showers, Mirrors and Smart Bathtubs Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Smart Toilet Market Report Highlights

The global Smart Toilet Market size was valued at USD 2,664.8 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2023-2030.

The rising demand for convenient sanitary hygiene products is driving the demand for smart toilets.

Consumers are increasingly seeking ceramic toilet arrangements with built-in features such as air dryers and warm water options, making intelligent bathroom products a symbol of style, particularly in developed nations like the U.S., UK, Germany, and France.

With water conservation and sustainability becoming crucial global goals, smart toilets equipped with water-saving technologies play a vital role in reducing water consumption.

The acceptance of smart technologies, including voice-activated systems and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, has expanded in corporate, residential, and commercial spaces, further driving the demand for smart toilets on a global scale.

Smart Bathroom Faucets Market Report Highlights

The global Smart Bathroom Faucets Market size was valued at USD 1,762.8 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Consumer preferences have shifted towards incorporating smart faucets, along with other smart home technologies, into their households. These faucets are equipped with motion sensors, touch sensors, and temperature gauges, enabling effective control and monitoring of water consumption in kitchens and bathrooms.

Smart faucets provide hands-free technology through sensors and internet connectivity, enhancing the overall luxury, connectivity, and convenience in customers’ lives.

Touchless faucets, in particular, contribute to water conservation in both residential and commercial settings by eliminating unintentional water wastage commonly associated with conventional faucets.

Smart faucets help consumers save water by automatically turning off the water when they are not in use. This can save them up to 50% of water usage.

Competitive Landscape

The manufacturers aim to achieve optimum business growth and a strong market position through the implementation of various strategies such as acquisitions, new product launches, collaborations, and strengthening of distribution networks in the global as well as regional markets. Smart bathroom product manufacturers aim to intensify their market positions by widening their customer base. Thus, multinational players are aiming to achieve business growth in the regional market through mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives.

Key players operating in the Smart Bathroom Industry are:

Jacuzzi Brands, LLC

Villeroy & Boch AG

Signature Hardware (Ferguson Enterprises, LLC)

Pfister (Spectrum Brands, Inc.)

Kraus USA Plumbing LLC

