Clearwater Community Center Hosts Foster Families for a Money-Saving Activity

Clearwater, FL, 2024-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center will host a “Paint Your Own Piggy Bank” workshop for local foster families on Saturday, January 13th at 10:00am. In partnership with local foster organizations, foster families are invited to bring their kids to the Center to decorate and personalize a piggy bank to take home. There is no cost to attend and refreshments will be served.

Continuing on the success of the “Fosters Build a Bear” event, the CCV Center strives to better these children’s lives through activities that are fun and educational. Through personalizing their own piggy bank, the children will also be taught the important financial habit of saving.

“There are a number of challenges these kids are forced to face, from struggling to finding a job in their future years to being left homeless after aging out of the foster care system,” said Tracy Hawkins, manager of the Center. “Additionally, studies show that fewer than 60 percent of foster children graduate from high school and only 3 percent go on to postsecondary education. These disadvantages are why we do what we do; to support the kids and give them a chance at the future they deserve.”

If you are a foster parent and would like to attend, please contact Tracy Hawkins at (727) 316-5309 to secure a piggy bank for your child.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of our local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email CCVcenter@ccvfl.org for more information about the Center.