Future Electronics Congratulates Jeff Cooper on his 30th Milestone Service Anniversary

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is celebrating employee Jeff Cooper for his 30th milestone service anniversary with the Company.

Jeff joined Future Electronics in 1993 as an Outside Sales Representative. He grew within the company, progressing through roles such as General Manager of the Syracuse NY branch and Regional Manager for FLS. Jeff is now a Strategic Account Manager.

“After 30 years, it’s nice to be able to say I still enjoy working for this great company. I can’t imagine working anywhere else,” says Jeff. He says his greatest achievement so far has been working in multiple management positions within Future Electronics.

Outside of work, Jeff enjoys golfing, hunting, and fishing. “I love to travel and recently returned from a trip to Ireland. I also enjoy spending time at our family’s property on Lake Ontario,” says Jeff. He is also actively involved in his community, “My daughter is a school teacher and coach, so whenever I can I like to volunteer at sporting events at the school.”

“My greatest personal achievement is being married to my wife Lori for 40 years and raising our three children: Steven, Jeremy, and Carly. I am also a grandfather to four girls!” says Jeff.

Future Electronics is delighted to be the employer of choice for passionate and dedicated individuals such as Jeff. The Company takes great pride in looking after its employees and their families, offering a workplace where one can grow in their career, and a culture where all are welcome.

Future Electronics would like to thank Jeff for his 30 years of dedication and wishes him many more years of success with the organization.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###