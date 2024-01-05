Creative Diagnostics Announces MDT Services for Measuring Antibacterial Effectiveness

New York, USA, 2024-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — As an expert in providing solutions to assist virology and microbiology research, Creative Diagnostics has announced the availability of its new Minimum Doubling Time (MDT) services to rapidly and accurately measure the effectiveness of antibacterial compounds. The new services offer a simple and efficient way to determine how quickly bacteria grow in the presence of antibiotics, providing valuable insights for researchers in the field of antimicrobial drug discovery.

Under favorable conditions, microorganisms continuously absorb nutrients and perform metabolic activities according to their own metabolic laws. When assimilation is greater than dissimilation, the number and volume of microbial cytoplasm increase, so the microorganisms are in a state of growth.

The growth of unicellular microorganisms such as bacteria is often accompanied by an increase in the number of cells. When the cell grows to a certain extent, it will form two essentially identical daughter cells in the form of dikaryosis, and the daughter cells will repeat the above process. In unicellular microorganisms, the increase in the number of individuals caused by cell division is called reproduction. In general, growth and reproduction always alternate under suitable environmental conditions. From growth to reproduction is a process of qualitative change to quantitative change, and this process is development.

If the physical and chemical conditions are suitable, microorganisms can grow and develop normally, and the reproduction rate is also high; if a certain or some environmental conditions change beyond the scope of biological adaptability, it will inhibit or even kill the microorganisms. Therefore, by measuring the growth curves of microorganisms, researchers can understand the growth pattern of various bacteria and microorganisms, which is of great significance for scientific research.

The MDT test is used to determine the time it takes for the number of bacteria to double. This experiment illustrates the effect of antibiotics on bacterial growth by comparing the effect of adding and not adding antimicrobial compounds on bacterial growth in broth culture.

There are several methods for determining microbial enumeration that can be selected according to requirements and laboratory conditions. Since the concentration of a bacterial suspension is directly proportional to the optical density (OD), Creative Diagnostics generally uses a spectrophotometer to evaluate the OD of a bacterial suspension to infer the concentration of the bacterial suspension, plot a growth curve, and calculate the minimum doubling time.

Creative Diagnostics combines infectious disease and analytical expertise to provide customers with the most robust portfolio of antiviral and antibacterial in vitro testing services. The MDT services allows scientists to accurately assess how quickly bacteria double in size in response to different antibiotic treatments, offering valuable insights into the effectiveness of antibiotics and potentially accelerating the development of new drugs.

Creative Diagnostics offers MDT services to help researchers quickly determine the effect of antibiotics on bacterial growth. For more information, please visit https://antiviral.creative-diagnostics.com/minimum-doubling-time-growth-curve-mdt.html.

Headquartered in New York, Creative Diagnostics is a consulting and experimental service provider specializing in virology and microbiology. The company provides comprehensive solutions to conquer obstacles in virology and microbiology research, from high-security infrastructure provision, biosafety regulation elucidation, to expert viral system assistance.