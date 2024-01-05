CD Bioparticles Unveils Versatile Plain Polystyrene Particles for Diverse Bioresearch Applications

New York, USA, 2024-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sectors, CD Bioparticles has announced the launch of its new line of Plain Polystyrene Particles in various diameters ranging from 25 nm to 750 µm. These versatile particles offer researchers a powerful tool for a wide range of applications, from protein adsorption and immunoassays to bioseparations and drug delivery.

Polystyrene particles are prepared by emulsion and emulsion-free polymerization processes. Coated or conjugated particles are prepared by passive adsorption or covalent coupling. Functionalized polystyrene nanoparticles and polystyrene particles can be used for a variety of applications such as drug delivery materials, bioimaging, markers and immunoassays.

Polystyrene particles provide a flexible platform for diagnostic and bioseparation applications. There are several methods for adsorbing biological ligands onto polystyrene particles. These methods include adsorption onto plain polystyrene particles, covalent attachment onto surface functionalized particles, and adsorption of ligands of interest onto particles precoated with binding proteins (e.g., streptavidin, protein A, or protein G).

CD Bioparticles now offers a range of Plain Polystyrene Particles from 25 nm to 750 µm in diameter for a variety of applications. For example, the DiagPoly™ Plain Polystyrene Particles, 0.025 μm (Cat. No. DMP-L001) can be used as standards or markers, in immunoassays (such as latex agglutination assays and solid phase enzyme immunoassays), or coated with proteins for use in research and diagnostic tests. In addition, the company’s experienced chemists control the synthesis process to provide a precise monodisperse particle size distribution.

Polystyrene particles are slightly negatively charged due to the surface charge from the initiator fragments used to initiate the polymerization reaction. By convention, these particles are considered plain or neutral particles because they are not specifically functionalized. These monodisperse polystyrene particles, also known as latex microspheres, can be used in a variety of applications such as immunodiagnostic assays, size standards for instrument calibration, and cell biology applications.

CD Bioparticles’ proprietary formulation and process technology produces microspheres with excellent size uniformity. These polystyrene microspheres provide a flexible platform for diagnostic and bioseparation applications. They can be coated with recognition molecules such as antigens, antibodies or peptides, and can also be loaded with hydrophobic dyes and other compounds.

These Plain Polystyrene Particles offer a winning combination of versatility and performance. Non-toxic, odorless and highly transparent, these microspheres offer a range of sizes, impressive stiffness and chemical resistance, and a remarkably uniform surface ideal for passive adsorption. From protein adsorption and diagnostic assays to electron microscopy, instrument calibration, and even coating materials for contrast agents and anti-cancer drugs, CD Bioparticles’ Plain Polystyrene Particles can help customers realize these applications.

These new offerings cater to diverse research needs, providing scientists with a reliable and versatile tool for a wide spectrum of applications. For more information on CD Bioparticles’ Plain Polystyrene Particles, please visit https://www.cd-bioparticles.com/products/plain-polystyrene-particles-319.html.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is a leading manufacturer and supplier of various nanoparticles, microparticles, and coatings for R&D as well as commercialization across different application areas, including in vitro diagnostics, biochemistry, cellular analysis, cell separation, and immunoassay. The company also offers various custom services, including chemical surface-functionalization, fluorescent modification, antibody immobilization, as well as nucleic acid and oligo conjugation to meet client specifications.