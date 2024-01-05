Experience the Best of Texas Student Housing at The Arch Denton

Denton, Texas, 2024-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Discover exceptional off-campus student housing in Denton, TX, at The Arch Denton, just minutes from UNT. These stylish apartments offer 2 and 3-bedroom floorplans with private bedroom-bathroom suites, walk-in closets, and modern furnishings. Enjoy resort-style amenities, a 5-minute shuttle ride to UNT, in-unit laundry, and high-speed internet. Elevate your college experience with us!

The pet-friendly student housing community, Arch Denton, prioritizes residents’ satisfaction by providing a rich array of amenities. Enjoy a resort-style pool, outdoor fireplace, and grilling station. Stay fit with a 24-hour fitness center and spin studio. Work efficiently in the business center with free printing, or find tranquility in urbane study rooms and lounges.

At The Arch Denton, fostering a sense of community is a priority. Residents can look forward to engaging in various social events and gatherings, creating lasting memories with their fellow students. This tight-knit community atmosphere enhances the overall living experience, making it more than just housing—it’s a place to call home.

Please visit their website or contact their leasing office at (940) 314-6968 for more information about Arch Denton’s all-inclusive student housing community.

About The Arch Denton: The Arch Denton is a premier off-campus student housing community in Denton, TX. Catering to the University of North Texas student population, The Arch Denton offers spacious and fully furnished apartments with diverse amenities, including a resort-style pool, fitness center, study rooms, and social events. With a commitment to providing a comfortable and vibrant living experience, The Arch Denton is the preferred choice for UNT students seeking a convenient and enriching off-campus home.

Company name: The Arch Denton

Address: 701 Fort Worth Drive

City: Denton

State: Texas

Zipcode: 76205

Phone number: (940) 314-6968