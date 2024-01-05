Mistral Unveils MRD5165 Eagle Kit

Bangalore, India, 2024-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Mistral Solutions, a leading embedded design and system engineering company today announced the launch of the MRD5165 Eagle Kit, an advanced Autonomous Aerial Robot Controller and the MRD5165 SOM, a powerful AI-powered System on Module, designed for NDAA compliant applications. The MRD5165 Eagle Kit leverages the power of Qualcomm® QRB5165 SoC and Cube Pilot CubeOrange+ FCU to deliver unparalleled compute and flight capabilities in a compact, modular form-factor.

The MRD5165 SOM, built around Qualcomm® QRB5165 SoC, features a robust heterogeneous computing architecture, complemented by the cutting-edge 5th generation Qualcomm® Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine, delivering an impressive 15 TOPS of AI performance. The SOM designed for industrial operating conditions, comes in a compact formfactor of 54 x 45 mm, featuring BGA connectivity, a variety of advanced wired and wireless connectivity features, 6x MIPI-CSI CPHY and DPHY interfaces for Camera, UFS 3.1, 2x 4-lane MIPI-DSI, 1x DP, etc. The SoM is ideal for AI-enabled embedded systems where a balance of performance, size, and power efficiency is crucial, and can be fused directly into any custom product design.

Empowering Autonomy in Aerial Robots with integrated Qualcomm Technologies

The MRD5165 Eagle Kit is engineered for advanced, low-power IoT-enabled autonomous systems, setting a new standard in the intelligent machines landscape. This state-of-the-art platform features on-device AI engine, high-performance computer vision, and a modular architecture that keeps the Flight Control Unit (FCU) completely isolated from the video infrastructure. The Eagle Kit can be used by Product Developers, System Integrators and also hobbyists to develop their custom Aerial Robot Systems.

Key Features of MRD5165 Eagle Kit:

On-device AI Engine: Harness the power of on-device AI for enhanced flight intelligence and autonomy.

High-performance Computer Vision: Benefit from advanced computer vision capabilities for improved video analytics.

Higher Compute Performance per Watt: Enjoy superior compute performance in a low-power, energy-efficient package.

Support for VSLAM: Enable Visual Simultaneous Localization and Mapping for precise navigation in various environments.

Custom Radio Integration: Tailor the kit to your needs with support for custom radio integration.

Seven Concurrent Cameras: Capture comprehensive visuals with support for up to seven concurrent cameras.

NDAA Compliant: Designed to meet the stringent requirements of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Wired & Wireless Connectivity: Stay connected with a range of connectivity options, including wired and wireless interfaces.

Industrial Environment Operation: Engineered to operate seamlessly in challenging industrial environments.

“Mistral is delighted to introduce the MRD5165 Eagle Kit, a revolutionary product that seamlessly combines cutting-edge technology with modular flexibility. This drone controller is poised to redefine the capabilities of autonomous systems across consumer, enterprise, defense, industrial, and professional service sectors,” said Selvaraj Kaliyappan, VP – Engineering, Mistral Solutions.

Mujahid Alam, CEO of Mistral Solutions, emphasized the company’s commitment to pushing technological boundaries with the MRD5165 Eagle Kit. “Empowering innovation and driving excellence is at the core of Mistral’s DNA. With the MRD5165 Eagle Kit and SOM, Mistral propels the Autonomous Aerial Robotics industry into a new era of intelligence and adaptability, offering a powerful tool that not only meets the stringent demands of NDAA compliance but also sets a benchmark for AI-enabled, low-power autonomy in next-gen machines. The MRD5165 Eagle Kit is a testament to our commitment to delivering solutions that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and partners,” said Mujahid Alam, CEO, Mistral Solutions.

MRD5165 Eagle Kit Demo at CES-24

The Eagle Kit is available for closed-room demos at CES-24. For more information, please contact:

Satish Rao, Sr. Director – Business Development

Cell: +1 (469) 230 1442

Email: satish.rao@mistralsolutions.com

Availability:

The MRD5165 Eagle Kit and MRD5165 SOM are now available to order.

For more information, please visit www.mistralsolutions.com/mrd5165-eagle-kit or write to info@mistralsolutions.com.

