Waste Management Industry | The Messy Business Of Cleanliness

Global waste management industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

The economic value generated by the waste management industry was estimated at approximately USD 1.24 trillion in 2021. This economic output is an amalgamation of businesses that are involved in the services of waste collection, transportation, and disposal activities. Disposal activities mostly include incineration, landfill, composting, and recycling processes.

Waste Recycling Services Market Growth & Trends

The global waste recycling services market size was valued USD 54.39 billion 2020, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028. Waste recycling is gaining momentum across the globe pertaining to the benefits it offers. The depletion of natural resources has led to many governments, industries, and other authorities to search for other sustainable ways to tackle the scarcity. For instance, in England and Northern Ireland, Recycle Now™ is an innovative recycling campaign, which aims to promote waste recycling and motivate more people to participate in the recycling activities. Recycling of waste for precious and important components is being proven in most sustainable way. The awareness regarding this is likely to contribute effectively to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

E-waste segment of the market is expected to grow at a faster rate over the forecast period. The segment deals with all types of electronic waste generated by equipment, e-gadgets, and devices. These devices are likely to contain potentially harmful materials, including metals such as lead, cadmium, and beryllium, owing to which E-waste requires specialized waste management treatment for reuse.

Food Waste Management Market Growth & Trends

The global food waste management market size was valued USD 34.22 billion in 2019, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027. The global food waste management market is significantly driven by the rising demand and consumption of processed & packaged food products. Rapid urbanization and industrialization have resulted in increasing demand for convenience bringing change in consumer lifestyle. This is also reflected in the choice of food products with a rising inclination towards packaged and processed food products.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, almost one-third of the food produced annually for human consumption globally is either wasted or lost, which is equivalent to around 1.6 billion tonnes of food. This generated food waste accounted for over 8% of the global greenhouse gas emissions, according to FAO. The rising awareness about the benefits of the proper food waste management techniques is anticipated to propel the demand and market growth over the forecast period. For instance, California’s law includes a commitment to divert 75% of the food waste from landfill to recycling by 2025 and has actively pledged to recover edible food waste for human consumption.

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Waste Management Industry Data Book – Plastic Waste Management, Food Waste Management and Waste Recycling Services Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Plastic Waste Management Market Growth & Trends

The global plastic waste management market size was valued USD 33.06 billion in 2019, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Plastic consumption around the world is rapidly increasing due to its applications across various industries such as food processing, consumer goods, electronics, and furniture. According to the UN Environment Programme, around 8.3 billion tonnes of plastic has been produced since the early 1950s, of which 60% has ended up either in landfills or oceans. Countries like U.S., India, China, Brazil, Indonesia, Germany, etc. account for more than half of the world’s plastic waste production.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several countries across the globe. People worldwide have started the use of personal protective equipment such as face masks, face shields, gowns, gloves, and coveralls, among others to prevent the spread of the virus. This upsurge in the demand for personal protective equipment, especially single-use plastic face masks from healthcare workers, service workers, and the public, has further increased plastic pollution. This in turn is likely to propel market growth of plastic waste management market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Waste Management Industry are –

• Veolia Group

• Waste Management Inc.

• Covanta Holding Corporation

• Stericycle, Inc.

• Clean Harbors, Inc.

• Biffa

• Hawkvale Limited