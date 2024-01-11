SunTec India Listed Among The Best Medical Billing Companies Of 2023 By The Manifest

Delhi, India, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — SunTec India, a leading provider of IT and BPO services, earns prestigious recognition as one of the best medical billing companies of 2023 by The Manifest.

The Manifest, a respected business news and research platform evaluates companies for their outstanding performance and innovation across various sectors. The Manifest employs a unique ranking methodology that revolves around evaluating a company’s specialization to help businesses connect with reliable service providers based on their unique preferences. A standout feature of this listing approach is that the client reviews are taken into account, offering prospective clients a firsthand look into the services they are seeking.

SunTec India’s inclusion in the list of the best medical billing companies affirms its consistent efforts in providing high-quality solutions tailored to meet the distinctive needs of healthcare providers and organizations.

“We are honored to be acknowledged among the best medical billing companies of 2023 by The Manifest. This is not just a recognition of our services but rather a celebration of the partnerships we’ve forged and the trust our clients have placed in us,” stated Rohit Bhateja, Director- Digital at SunTec India.

When asked how this recognition from The Manifest would influence their future endeavors, Mr. Bhateja added, “Our pledge to excellence remains resolute. This recognition is attributed to our exceptional team at SunTec India, whose dedication and expertise have earned us the distinction among the best medical billing companies of 2023. As we move forward, I am confident that with our united efforts and a shared commitment to innovation, we will not only maintain but further elevate our standing in the healthcare outsourcing industry.”

With a commitment to providing customized solutions, SunTec India ensures that its medical billing services align with the unique requirements of each client. The company has ISO certifications and is HIPAA compliant, which further validates its dedication to maintaining stringent protocols for data security and ensuring the highest levels of service quality.

SunTec India’s client-centric approach, coupled with its focus on delivering reliable and efficient medical billing services, has garnered positive feedback from clients. This commitment to client satisfaction has played a pivotal role in the company’s recognition by The Manifest.

About SunTec India

SunTec India is a distinguished IT outsourcing and BPO/BPM company that stands out as a global leader with a robust presence in over 50 countries and a clientele exceeding 8,530 satisfied businesses. Boasting a team of more than 1,500 dedicated full-time employees, SunTec India has emerged as a trusted partner for a diverse range of enterprises seeking innovative solutions and unparalleled service delivery. They can be reached at: info@suntecindia.com.