Sales Rain triumphs: full occupancy of five offices marks 5 big achievements

A momentous 2023: celebrating remarkable achievements as we close the year

The successful leasing of all significant offices underscores Sales Rain Inc.’s dedication to providing innovative and adaptable workspace solutions. This achievement is not only a reflection of the company’s commitment but also an acknowledgment of the growing demand for dynamic office environments that support the diverse requirements of businesses in today’s ever-changing business landscape.

Triumph at Antel Global Corporate Center in Ortigas

Sales Rain Inc. secured a significant victory at the prestigious Antel Global Corporate Center in Ortigas, fully leasing the 28th floor. This accomplishment is a testament to the strategic location and state-of-the-art facilities that make it a prime choice for companies seeking unparalleled workspace solutions.

Success in Bonifacio Global City (BGC)

In the heart of Bonifacio Global City, we achieved full occupancy of the 7th floor in Inoza Tower. This triumph solidifies the company’s presence in one of the most sought-after business districts in the country, highlighting a commitment to facilitating success for its clients.

Thriving Community at Exxa Bridgtowne in Quezon City

Sales Rain Inc.’s success extends to Exxa Bridgtowne, where the 20th floor has been entirely leased out. This modern and innovative workspace in Bridgetowne East, Quezon City, has become a hub for forward-thinking enterprises, fostering a collaborative and vibrant business community.

Iconic Location: The Peak Tower in Makati

The Peak Tower in Makati witnessed a triumph as the 22nd floor reached full occupancy. The iconic building, with its cutting-edge design and premium amenities, continues to attract businesses looking for an address that reflects their commitment to excellence.

Prime Workspace at One Corporate Center in Ortigas

Sales Rain Inc. proudly announces the total occupancy of the 14th floor in One Corporate Center in Ortigas. This prime location has proven to be a preferred choice for businesses seeking a strategic and accessible workspace that enhances productivity and growth.

Committed to Continued Excellence

“We are thrilled to close out 2023 with the full occupancy of our five major offices,” said Mr. Rajeev Agarwal, CEO and founder of Sales Rain Inc. “This achievement underscores our dedication to providing top-notch office solutions that empower businesses to thrive. We look forward to serving our clients excellently in the coming years.”

Pioneering Future Workspaces, Grateful for Our Partnerships and Growth in 2023

Sales Rain Inc.’s Big 5 Achievements in 2023 reflect the company’s commitment to delivering flexible and innovative workspace solutions, setting the stage for even more significant successes in the future. As the company celebrates this remarkable milestone, they express gratitude to valued clients and partners who have contributed to their journey of growth and success.

