Pipes, Valves and Fittings Procurement, Price Trends, Forecast and Analysis Report 2030

Pipes, Valves and Fittings Category Overview

The pipes, valves, and fittings category is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2030. The rising infrastructure projects in developing economies due to rapid industrialization and urbanization are fueling the demand for piping and fittings. Piping systems are essential in commercial, industrial, and residential settings to ensure efficient flow of fluids. Fittings are utilized to connect, change, and control the direction of the flow in the piping system. Rising demand for piping and fittings for such uses is anticipated to boost the category over the forecast period.

Companies are focusing on reducing carbon footprints through environmentally friendly and sustainable piping systems. Companies are using eco-friendly plumbing materials such as PEX (cross-linked polyethylene) and PVC (polyvinyl chloride) due to their resistance to corrosion and durability, along with long-lasting plumbing systems. Companies such as JM Eagle are involved in the manufacturing of environmental friendly plastic pipes. Additionally, low-flow fixtures are considered an important part of sustainable plumbing as they reduce water consumption without impacting performance.

Order your copy of the Pipes, Valves and Fittings Procurement Intelligence Report, 2023 – 2030 , published by Grand View Research, to get more details regarding day one, quick wins, portfolio analysis, key negotiation strategies of key suppliers, and low-cost/best-cost sourcing analysis

Technological advancements in plumbing and fitting systems enabling real-time monitoring and controlling of PVF systems are revolutionizing the way companies are managing the systems. The PVF systems has been influenced by the Internet of Things (IoT), incorporating interconnected devices designed for fluid monitoring. These devices offer real-time information on water consumption, enabling homeowners to identify leaks and promote water conservation. In modern plumbing, sophisticated leak detection technologies are increasingly essential. Intelligent sensors have the capability to detect leaks and autonomously shut off the water supply, effectively preventing expensive water damage.

According to the plumbing & mechanical engineer 2023 report, over the last two years, the PVF sector has encountered numerous challenges that, when intertwined, gave rise to what some describe as a perfect storm. Plumbing professionals have expressed apprehensions about issues such as supply chain shortages, trade disruptions, escalating material prices, rising freight costs, fleet shortages, and other related concerns.

The category is fragmented due to the presence of various players competing by specializing in providing high-performance fluid control components to ensure the efficiency and durability of clients’ pipelines. Suppliers of raw materials, such as steel or specialized alloys, which may have moderate power due to the specialized nature of these inputs. However, if there are multiple suppliers and no significant differentiation in inputs, the power may be lower.

Pipes, Valves and Fittings Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

The Pipes, Valves and Fittings category is expected to have pricing growth outlook of 3% – 4% (annual) from 2023 to 2030, with below pricing models.

Volume-based pricing

Type-based pricing

Competition based pricing

Supplier Selection Scope of Report

Cost and pricing

Past engagements

Productivity

Geographical presence

Supplier Selection Criteria of Report

Quality and type of the product

product range

contract terms

delivery option

delivery time

technical support

after-sales service

supplier reputation

location and presence of supplier

others

Pipes, Valves and Fittings Procurement Intelligence Report Coverage

Grand View Research will cover the following aspects in the report:

Market Intelligence along with emerging technology and regulatory landscape

Market estimates and forecasts from 2023 to 2030

Growth opportunities, trends, and driver analysis

Supply chain analysis, supplier analysis with supplier ranking and positioning matrix, supplier’s recent developments

Porter’s 5 forces

Pricing and cost analysis, price trends, commodity price forecasting, cost structures, pricing model analysis, supply and demand analysis

Engagement and operating models, KPI, and SLA elements

LCC/BCC analysis and negotiation strategies

Peer benchmarking and product analysis

Market report in PDF, Excel, and PPT and online dashboard versions

Pipes, Valves and Fittings Procurement Cost and Supplier Intelligence

Raw material (stainless steel, brass, copper, PVC), labor, machinery, energy, transportation, and others are some of the cost components involved in manufacturing pipes and valves. Other costs include facility rent, maintenance, packaging, and legal charges. Raw materials, labor, and machinery account for a major part of the overall cost of manufacturing pipes and valves. The prices of pipes and valves are heavily dependent on the prices of raw materials. Valves are the costliest elements in the piping system of an industrial plant, and they can cost around 30 to 35% of the overall piping cost.

In terms of sourcing pipes, valves, and fittings category, the hybrid model is a popular engagement model in the category, combining in-house and full-service outsourcing. Companies outsource raw material procurement from steel, copper, brass, and other alloy manufacturers. Companies design, manufacture, and distribute pipes, valves, and fittings internally through a team of experts. Companies such as SealFast, Jaquar, and SSP manufacture internally and distribute various ranges of valves, such as ball, relief, check, needle, and plug valves, serving residential and commercial, oil and gas, manufacturing, and wastewater treatment sectors. While procuring the pipes, valves and fittings, buyers evaluate suppliers based on the quality of the product, different shapes and sizes offered, delivery time taken, technical support given, and after-sales services. Buyers also seek for discounts on bulk purchases, suppliers’ reputation, price competitiveness, and customization offered.

List of Key Suppliers

SealFast

MRC Global

Jaquar

ASC Engineered Solutions

Watts

PSSI Industrial Group

SSP

MKS Pipe and Valve

Saint-Gobain

JM Eagle

Browse through Grand View Research’s collection of procurement intelligence studies:

Synthetic Fibers Procurement Intelligence Report, 2023 – 2030 (Revenue Forecast, Supplier Ranking & Matrix, Emerging Technologies, Pricing Models, Cost Structure, Engagement & Operating Model, Competitive Landscape)

Medical Writing Procurement Intelligence Report, 2023 – 2030 (Revenue Forecast, Supplier Ranking & Matrix, Emerging Technologies, Pricing Models, Cost Structure, Engagement & Operating Model, Competitive Landscape)

Brief about Pipeline by Grand View Research:

A smart and effective supply chain is essential for growth in any organization. Pipeline division at Grand View Research provides detailed insights on every aspect of supply chain, which helps in efficient procurement decisions.

Our services include (not limited to):