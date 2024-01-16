Beauty and Personal Care Products Industry: Regional Market Revenue Forecasts by Application

Beauty and Personal Care Products Industry Data Book – Skin Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetics and Fragrances Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Beauty and Personal Care Products Industry was valued at USD 518.56 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s beauty and personal care products sector data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Color Cosmetics Market Insights

The global Color Cosmetics Market size was estimated at USD 105.67 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2023 to 2030. Color cosmetics allow individuals to express their unique style and personality. Consumers use makeup as a form of self-expression, experimenting with different colors, textures, and finishes to create diverse looks that reflect their individuality, this is accelerating the color cosmetics market growth. Moreover, color cosmetics are closely tied to fashion and beauty trends. Consumers often look to match their makeup looks with the latest fashion trends showcased on runways and in magazines. This is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

The conventional color cosmetics market is characterized by continuous product innovation and a wide variety of options. Brands introduce new shades, formulas, and packaging innovations to cater to diverse consumer preferences, leading to a constant influx of new products. Furthermore, brands are expanding their conventional product offerings to include makeup products specifically designed for male consumers, including foundation, concealer, and brow products.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Beauty and Personal Care Products Industry Data Book – Skin Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetics and Fragrances Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Fragrances Market Insights

The global Fragrances Market size was valued at USD 43.24 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030. The growing lifestyle trends, such as wellness and natural products, also influence fragrance preferences, leading to a demand for specific fragrance categories. In addition, fragrances are popular gifts for birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, and other celebrations. The demand for fragrances often increases during festive seasons and peak gifting periods.

Consumers are increasing their focus on wellness and sustainability, which has resulted in rising demand for clean and natural fragrances. Consumers are looking for fragrances that are free from synthetic chemicals, artificial additives, and potentially harmful ingredients, and instead, feature natural and organic components. This is expected to accelerate the organic fragrances market growth over the forecast period.

Go through the table of content of Beauty and Personal Care Products Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Beauty and Personal Care Products Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The manufacturers adopt a variety of strategies, including acquisitions, the introduction of new products, partnerships, and the bolstering of their distribution networks, to achieve maximum company growth and a strong marketplace. Manufacturers of beauty and personal care products goods intend to strengthen their market positions by expanding their clientele. Therefore, major market players are pursuing mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives to achieve business development in the regional market.

Key players operating in the Beauty and Personal Care Products Industry are:

Unilever

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Revlon

Procter & Gamble

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter