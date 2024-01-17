CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global hoist market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive & railway, aerospace & defense, transportation & logistics, construction, shipping & marine, material handling, and agriculture & forestry markets. The global hoist market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rise in global population and surge in demand for industrial and commercial.

In this market, direct and indirect are the major segments of hoist market by distribution channel.

Lucintel forecasts that indirect will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to rising demand for after-market services.

Within this market, construction will remain the largest segment due to growing demand for infrastructure development.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to large and growing manufacturing sector.

Columbus Mckinnon, Demag Cranes & Components, Donati Sollevamenti, TWG, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems, Ingersoll Rand, Kito, Konecranes, Liftket Hoffmann, and Verlinde are the major suppliers in the hoist market.

