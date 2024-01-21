Crowning Achievements in Dental Excellence: Palm Valley Dental & Orthodontics Unveils State-of-the-Art Crown Services

Edinburg, TX, 2024-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ — Palm Valley Dental and Orthodontics is presenting its exclusive crowning achievements to the patients. People facing teeth injuries, such as broken, chipped, or fractured teeth, can get exclusive crown treatment at Palm Valley Dental and Orthodontics in Edinburg.

Dr. Trevino addresses, “Injuries and accidents are unexpected situations. You can face any tooth injury, like fractured, broken, or chipped teeth, at any time. This highly affects your dental health. Crowning is important to prevent infectious diseases from invading your tooth. Crown not only protects you from dental infections but also brings your normal smile back.”

Crown is a basic solution for tooth restoration. Patients having chipped or broken teeth have to fix the issue using crowns or implants. The Crown is cemented over the main tooth, hence covering the broken part. So, the Crown becomes the outer part of the teeth.

Crowns made of porcelain are preferred the most because they have the same color as the tooth. They have great strength and durability as well. When the teeth do not have the proper strength to hold a crown, then partial crowns or onlays are used. This Crown is created in the laboratory with the help of your tooth impression.

Palm Valley Dental & Orthodontics is focused on providing an exceptional treatment experience to patients. We maintain your comfort while treating you. We provide expectational personalized care to the patients so that you can easily share your problems with us. Some points that set us apart are the utilization of state-of-the-art technology, patient comfort, and exclusive orthodontic care.

