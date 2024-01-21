Celebrating A Milestone: Pittsford Family Dental Now Offering Pediatric Dentistry

Pittsford, NY, 2024-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ — Pittsford Family Dental announces the inclusion of pediatric dentistry in their comprehensive care, nurturing the oral health of young patients. Parents can now visit the pediatric dentist in Pittsford, NY, to craft healthy smiles for kids.

Dr. Mark Conners, Dr. Lisa Frisicano, and other dentists in the team provide restorative and preventive care for children. Patients looking for gentle, compassionate pediatric dental care for their children can visit this practice for personalized treatment plans.

Pittsford Family Dental is a haven for kids with special needs. The dentists here can meet the needs of every child by tailoring the treatment to suit their unique personality. They create a relaxing and warm atmosphere to craft every smile with kid-friendly dentistry.

Young patients can visit the office for extractions, crowns, root canals, fluoride treatment, fillings, and dental sealants. Parents or guardians can discuss the requirement for tooth-colored restorations and special toothpaste to ensure their children can enjoy lasting oral health.

Dr. Conners, the esteemed Pittsford dentist, expressed his joy about the practice’s new milestone focusing on pediatric dentistry. He stated, “We understand the challenges parents face while finding a friendly pediatric dental specialist for elevating their kids’ oral health. Our parent-approved care can foster healthy habits in young patients, setting the foundation for strong, confident, and flawless smiles. To experience compassionate dentistry for little ones, schedule your appointment right away!”

Pittsford Family Dental is a reliable destination for experiencing patient-centered care. Dr. Mark Conners and his team are committed to safeguarding oral health with top-tier dental services in Pittsford, NY. From preventive care to pediatric dentistry and dental implants to oral surgery, the dentists here cover all. The practice offers sedation dentistry to make the appointments and procedures relaxing for patients with anxiety issues. Individuals looking for age-appropriate treatments for the entire family can schedule their visits here.

