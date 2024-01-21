Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata Presents the Best Relocation Service for Patients

Kolkata, India, 2024-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ — The patient’s health deteriorates on the way if they opt for a risky and troublesome means of transport that completes the journey without wasting the safety of the ailing individuals. In that case, only advanced air medical transportation can be beneficial and help in relocating patients comfortably, and for that Vedanta Air Ambulance is delivering Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata that guarantees a journey filled with caution and comfort maintained right from the very beginning to safeguard the life of the patients during the process of medical evacuation.

Our services are designed specifically to eliminate anxiety during the entire process of repatriation and our team makes an effort to analyze every possible detail related to the wellness of the patients so that they can complete the evacuation mission effectively. With Air Ambulance from Kolkata, we can schedule the entire trip without wasting much time in the logistical planning and come up with the best solution within minimal waiting time.

Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati Takes Minimal Time to Complete the Transportation Service

Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati takes less than expected time to complete the evacuation process which in turn can help relocate patients without causing delay of any sort on the way. Whenever our call-taking staff is contacted for the booking purpose we manage it efficiently by guiding patients about each step of the procedure and never causing any discomfort to them at any point. We have access to the best facilities that can be essential in keeping the patient’s health in stable condition.

Once it so happened that our team at Air Ambulance in Guwahati was asked to compose an air ambulance transfer for a patient who was too sick to travel via any commercial means of transport. Keeping that in mind we managed to provide him with a ground ambulance to shift him to the sending airport so that he doesn’t have to rely on commercial transport to reach the airport. We then loaded the patient inside the air ambulance with the help of our automated loading and unloading system which made it easier for us to complete the task. Later right after the take-off we offered patient with the oxygen support that kept him in normal condition until the evacuation process was over and put onboard medical team took care of the well-being of the patient at every step of the journey.