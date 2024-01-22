Dyes and Pigments Industry: Competitive Landscape and Component Benchmarking

Dyes and Pigments Industry Data Book – Dyes Market and Pigments Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Dyes Market Report Highlights

The global Dyes Market size was valued at 555.9 million tons in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% from 2023-2030.

Dyes accounted for an industry share of nearly 67% in 2022

Dyes play a significant role in various industries, including textiles, printing inks, paints, plastics, and cosmetics.

Dyes are substances that impart color to materials through a process called dyeing.

The use of cutting-edge technologies like nanotechnology and biotechnology in the production of dyes is boosting product performance and improving production efficiency.

Pigments Market Report Highlights

The global Pigments Market size was valued at 240.0 million tons in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Pigments accounted for an industry share of over 32% in 2022.

The pigments market is vital to various industries, including paints and coatings, plastics, printing inks, construction, and automotive.

Pigments are finely ground solid particles that provide color and opacity to materials. Unlike dyes, which dissolve in the substrate, pigments are insoluble and dispersed in binders or carriers.

Pigments are used to provide color, opacity, and durability to paints and coatings, allowing for the creation of vibrant and long-lasting finishes.

The growing adoption of digital printing technology is driving the demand for specialized pigments that offer high color vibrancy and durability.

Competitive Landscape

The market players are actively conducting research and development to create high-quality colors with enhanced features. They are also forming technological collaborations such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and expansions to further support their R&D efforts.

Key players operating in the Dyes and Pigments Industry are:

BASF SE

Clariant AG

DIC Corporation

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

Huntsman Corporation

