Cloud Computing Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during 2023-2030

The global cloud computing market is projected to reach $1,234.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.7% during 2023-2030. The growth of cloud computing market is driven by increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning, growing automation, and increasing need of advanced technology to increase return on investment with lower infrastructure and storage cost.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing adoption of hybrid cloud and machine learning.

Market Segmentation:

Based on deployment model, the cloud computing market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud . The public cloud segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for big data and the growing rate of IT spending for cloud computing.

North America will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and IoT.

Key Players in the cloud computing market are Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, IBM, Salesforce, Google.

