The Electrochemical Sensor Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the electrochemical sensor market looks promising with opportunities in the oil & gas, chemical & petrochemical, medical, automotive, and food & beverage markets. The electrochemical sensor market is expected to reach an estimated $22.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for environmental monitoring, advancements in sensor technology, creation of microfluidic and miniature electrochemical sensors, and rising use of wearable technology and point-of-care diagnostics.

In this market, potentiometric sensors, amperometric sensors, and conductometric sensors are the major segments of electrochemical sensor market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that potentiometric sensors will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the the requirement for modern diagnostic methods and advancements in microfabrication methods.

Within this market, medical will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rising need for contemporary diagnosis techniques and the developments in microfabrication techniques, which have produced sensitive, practical, and efficient electrochemical sensors for clinical analysis.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to expanding R&D activities for end users in the biomedical, building automation, automotive, and other fields, advancements in information technology and government programs aimed at disruptive technologies.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, MSA Safety, Emerson Electric., Conductive Technologies, Delphian, SGX Sensortech, Ametek, Figaro, Dragerwerk, and Membrapor are the major suppliers in the electrochemical sensor market.

