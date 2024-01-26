Interior Construction Materials Industry | Exploring The Vast World From Floors To Ceilings

Global interior construction materials sector data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

The economic value generated by the interior construction materials industry was estimated at approximately USD 578.06 billion in 2022. This economic output is an amalgamation of businesses that are involved in the manufacturing of interior construction materials, distribution & supply, and application of interior construction materials.

Ceiling Tiles Market Growth & Trends

The global ceiling tiles market size was valued USD 6.82 billion in 2022, registering a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period. Ceiling tiles are used in a variety of residential and non-residential applications. The non-residential application of ceiling tiles dominated the application segment due to its high adoption in institutional buildings, office complexes, and healthcare facilities worldwide. The market growth is attributed to the rising usage of sustainable, eco-friendly, and innovative building material solutions owing to a rise in disposable incomes and changing consumer behavior towards the aesthetics of home and office buildings.

U.S. has dominated the ceiling tiles market and accounted for a revenue share of 28.1% in 2022, followed by China, Germany, and the UK. The market for ceiling tiles in the U.S. is driven by changing consumer behavior towards the adoption of sustainable building solutions coupled with rising demand for soundproof and decorative interior construction materials in non-residential applications.

Insulation Market Analysis And Forecast

The global ceiling tiles market size was valued USD 61.36 billion in 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast periodRising consumer awareness about energy conservation is likely to remain a crucial driving factor for the global insulation market. Favorable regulations in the majority of regions are also expected to have a positive impact on market growth. Additionally, increased infrastructure spending in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to propel the insulation market’s growth.

The high rate of industrialization, along with rapid urbanization in the emerging markets of China and India, as well as Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia, have driven the need for better infrastructure. Increasing construction spending to improve residential, public, and industrial infrastructure in the region, coupled with the increasing adoption of energy conservation initiatives, is expected to drive the demand for insulation over the forecast period.

Flooring Market Growth & Trends

The global ceiling tiles market size was valued USD 266.47 billion in 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast periodThe flooring market is growing at a significant rate owing to a rise in infrastructural and residential development as a result of the growing population across the globe. In addition, rising disposable incomes have increased investment in comfortable residential buildings, resulting in the use of high-end building materials in construction. These factors are expected to increase the demand for flooring over the coming years.

China has dominated the flooring market and accounted for a revenue share of 16.5% in 2022, followed by the U.S. and India. The market growth in the major countries is attributed to the increasing investment in affordable housing, smart city construction, upgradation, and construction of infrastructure.

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Interior Construction Materials Industry Data Book – Interior Construction Materials, Flooring, Insulation, Ceiling Tiles, Windows and Doors Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Windows and Doors Market Analysis And Forecast

The global windows and doors market size was valued USD 243.40 billion in 2022, registering a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period. The windows and doors market is expected to grow at a faster pace over the coming years. This is due to the rising construction and renovation activities across the globe. In addition, growing disposable incomes, a rising population, increasing remodeling activities, and government initiatives for the construction of affordable housing solutions are expected to fuel the growth of the windows and doors market in the coming years.

China has led the windows and doors market and it is expected to expand at a significant CAGR over the coming years. Factors such as the rising population, rapid urbanization, commercialization, and growing investments in the construction of houses with smart windows and doors technology are expected to boost the growth of the market in the country.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Interior Construction Materials Industry are –

• Mohawk Industries, Inc.

• GAF Materials Corporation

• AWI Licensing LLC

• Tarkett, S.A.

• ROCKWOOL International A/S

• Burke Flooring Products, Inc.

• Pella Corporation

• Huntsman International LLC

• SAS International

• Milgard Manufacturing, LLC

• DuPont

• Saint-Gobain Gyproc

• Shaw Industries, Inc.

• Kömmerling

• Owens Corning

• Knauf Digital GmbH

• Ply Gem Residential Solutions

• Forbo Flooring

• HIL Limited

• BASF Polyurethanes GmbH